Listen for the great horned owl on autumn nights

What: Ginkgo biloba is one of the most beautiful deciduous trees — and “Autumn Gold” is a superior selection of this species. This tree evolved more than 200 million years ago. Talk about a great track record! It is tough enough to live in the harshest environments, even as street trees in crowded cities. Some ginkgo trees are male and some are female. Since the females produce seeds with the odor of rancid butter, male clones are preferable for ornamental use. Brilliant fall color is one of the many attributes of this tree. The shape of a ginkgo leaf, with its scalloped outer margin, is similar to those of maidenhair ferns, hence the common name of maidenhair tree. Although sometimes referred to as conifers, ginkgos have in fact followed their own, separate, evolutionary course.

