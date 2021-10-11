CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Charles urges leaders to do more than ‘just talk’ on climate

By PAN PYLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOzMF_0cNVYUDr00
1 of 3

LONDON (AP) — In the battle against climate change, everyone can do their bit.

For Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, it can be anything from ditching dairy for one day a week to filling up a 51-year-old Aston Martin with some surplus English white wine.

Charles told BBC radio in a wide-ranging interview that was broadcast on Monday that world leaders need to do more than “just talk” when they gather in Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow, from the end of this month for a U.N. climate summit, known as COP26.

The summit, which is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12, is being billed by many environmentalists as the world’s last chance to turn the battle against climate change around.

Charles said leaders should take note of the despair many young people feel about their futures, adding that he understood the “frustration” of climate campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion who have been staging protests and blocking roads.

“The difficulty is, how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive,” he said.

Charles, who has been talking about climate and environmental issues for around 50 years and well before it became fashionable, said it had taken “far too long” for the world to take the climate crisis seriously.

Charles is due to attend a series of events at COP26, alongside the other big names in the royal family including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his eldest son Prince William and William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the interview, which took place in Prince George’s Wood, an arboretum Charles has created in the gardens of his house on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, he also discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

“I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week,” he said. “If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure.”

He also said he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”

Everyone can do their bit.

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

‘They just talk’: Prince Charles understands Thunberg’s frustrations

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles says he shares the concerns of Greta Thunberg and other environmental activists that world leaders “just talk” about climate change and were not doing enough to prevent its catastrophic impact. Speaking ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, the heir-to-the British throne, 72,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
The Guardian

World leaders urged to consider health benefits of climate action

More than 400 international health organisations and professionals, representing two-thirds of global healthcare workers, have signed an open letter calling on politicians to consider the health benefits of climate action ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. “We know that climate change is impacting people’s health, this is increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen ‘irritated’ by world leaders who ‘talk but don’t do’ on climate crisis

The Queen was overheard expressing annoyance at world leaders for failing to commit to attending the upcoming Cop26 climate conference as she attended the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.In conversation with her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, presiding officer of Wales’ Parliament, the monarch said she was “irritated” by people who “talk but don’t do”.The 95-year-old’s remarks were picked up on a mobile phone recording by a Daily Mail journalist.Referring to Cop26, which she is due to attend alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen said: “Extraordinary isn’t it....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Climate Change#Fish#Ap#British#English#Bbc#U N#Extinction Rebellion
740thefan.com

We need more, EU and U.S. urge China ahead of climate summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and European Union’s climate envoys urged China to step up its targets to cut emissions on Thursday, adding to the pressure on the world’s biggest emitter ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow. With three weeks to go until the United Nations’ COP26 summit...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Columbia University

How Do Writers Create a Just World in the Face of Climate Change?

On September 20, 2021, the Columbia Climate School’s M.A. in Climate and Society Program partnered with Grist, Orion Magazine, and the Natural Resources Defense Council to host the virtual event, Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors. The event was the culmination of the climate fiction contest of the same name, organized by Grist’s Fix Solutions Lab. The contest asked entrants to “envision the next 180 years of climate progress,” with a view toward centering the perspectives of those most affected by climate change, and drawing inspiration from Afrofuturism, Hopepunk, and Solarpunk to imagine our future planet.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

William says billionaires like Bezos should focus on saving Earth instead of space race

The Duke of Cambridge has encouraged entrepreneurs to focus on fixing climate change rather than jetting off into space. Prince William said that the world’s greatest brains and minds should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live”. He spoke to the BBC’s Newscast podcast to promote the new Earthshot prize. The global prize for the environment will reward those trying to find solutions to climate change and it has its inaugural awards ceremony on 17 October. The prize’s name is a reference to the “moonshot” ambition of the Apollo 11...
AMAZON
KREX

Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth instead. William voiced his disapproval in an interview with the BBC aired Thursday, a day after the former “Star […]
U.K.
The Independent

Personal stories, not stats, will help us tackle the climate crisis

The author, Richard Powers, has a line in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Overstory, that feels like an epigraph for our age.“The best arguments in the world won’t change a person’s mind,” he says. “The only thing that can do that is a good story.”And it feels like we’re politically unable to tell a good story anymore. Public discourse has been reduced to soundbites, to nonsense statements that talk of patriotism and levelling up, to building a “network of liberty,” something that Liz Truss stated as an objective recently, whatever that might mean. The stories get lost as the shouting...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
The Independent

The Covid report has highlighted a truth the government can’t ignore – we need to fund healthcare properly

In a 1948 address to the House of Commons, Winston Churchill – paraphrasing the philosopher George Santayana – said the now famous words “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it”. Given how often people have (in my opinion) wrongly referenced back to the Second World War during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reading the Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date report, I’m surprised more haven’t brought ol’ Winston up.The findings of the latest government report will come as no surprise to most: our government could and should have done better in handling the pandemic, and as a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

612K+
Followers
331K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy