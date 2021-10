The Coeur d’Alene River Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests will resume burning piles associated with the Kootenai Fuel Reduction Project. Starting Monday, interagency crews will be working to burn slash piles, beginning north of Interstate 90 near Rose Lake, then moving to units on Canfield Mountain and Hayden Lake. Approximately 560 acres of pruning, thinning and brushing work was completed in the last year, with pile burning being the last step. This project is designed for hazardous fuels reduction in the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) and the protection of emergency services communication infrastructure on Canfield Butte.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO