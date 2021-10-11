CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Items at Dollar Tree Stores Will Now Cost More Than $1

By Traci Taylor
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Dollar Tree recently announced that it will begin raising the price on some of the items in its stores in order to expand the assortment of products and introduce new ones to consumers. CNN Business says this rise in prices at Dollar Tree stores is in response to inflation. According...

