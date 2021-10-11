Five extra points: Play calls, penalties and run defense hamper the Vikings

Coach Mike Zimmer mentioned only one series in which he felt his offense was too conservative in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. That's seems way too generous to coordinator Klint Kubiak. A week earlier in Chicago, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields completed four of six passes that traveled 20 or more yards against the Lions in his starting debut. Sunday, veteran Kirk Cousins — one of the league's most accurate passers — attempted only two deep balls, completing both. And one came out of desperation to set up the game-winning field goal.