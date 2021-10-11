Travelers return to OIA after dozens of flights canceled over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers who were affected by dozens of Southwest Airlines cancellations are back at Orlando International Airport on Monday.

There were similar scenes around the country after the airline canceled nearly 1,800 flights over the weekend.

Southwest first said the weather was to blame.

The airline and the Federal Aviation Administration are sticking to the story after rumors that air traffic control workers in Jacksonville were protesting the company’s vaccine mandate.

The FAA said it hasn’t seen any air traffic control staffing shortages since Friday.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the country on Sunday.

Flight tracking data on Sunday showed 37 canceled and 87 delayed flights in Orlando, and most of them were flown by Southwest.

On Monday morning there were only five canceled flights at Orlando International Airport.