CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

By Adria Cimino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Tesla’s vehicles delivered so far this year have already surpassed last year’s total.
  • Amazon’s strengths in e-commerce and cloud computing should fuel stock gains well into the future.
  • Moderna is set to start phase 3 trials on a candidate that could become a blockbuster.

Investors using the Robinhood platform generally love strong near-term gains. So many of their favorite stocks are those that have delivered in a period of days or weeks. But that doesn't mean the most popular stocks on Robinhood are short-term winners only. In fact, several of these stocks actually make better long-term investments. Over a longer time period, investors truly can benefit from the companies' innovations, sales, and profits.

Right now, I'm thinking about three particular stocks that have performed well in recent times. But I'm expecting each of them to deliver more to investors over a period of years. Why? They are growing -- and a lot more is on the horizon. Buying them today may result in a big investment win down the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIh2C_0cNVXMRU00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. This year, gains are modest with only a 10% increase. But that's OK. Catalysts are on the horizon for this leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market. And those catalysts are vehicle deliveries and financial results.

Tesla's off to a good start. The automaker delivered a half a million vehicles last year. This year, deliveries have increased from quarter to quarter. And Tesla has already surpassed last year's total. The company has delivered more than 626,000 vehicles in the first three quarters. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report.

In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever. Importantly, the company widened operating margin to 11% from 5.4% in the year-earlier period.

All this in the context of a global chip shortage. CEO Elon Musk calls chip supply "the governing factor on our output." This problem could weigh on Tesla's production schedule. But I see it as a temporary headwind. Demand for Tesla's cars remains strong even as other automakers have joined the EV market. For example, Tesla says European demand is "well above" supply.

Tesla's profit and revenue growth is just getting started.

So, I think the share price story is in its early days too.

2. Amazon

I like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) because it's a leader in two major (and growing) areas: e-commerce and cloud computing.

Let's start with e-commerce. The company's Prime subscription service offers free same-day or one-day delivery on millions of items. And Amazon will deliver groceries for free in two hours in some locations. Amazon continually innovates to streamline the shopping experience. The latest? Now you can order a gift for someone even if you don't have the person's mailing address. Amazon will contact the recipient by email or text message to arrange delivery.

The global e-commerce market is forecast to grow at a nearly 15% compound annual growth rate through 2027, according to Grand View Research. And a giant such as Amazon is likely to benefit.

Now, let's talk about Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud computing business. AWS was growing before the pandemic -- but the health crisis gave it an additional lift. Many companies realized they no longer wanted to manage their own infrastructure, Amazon said.

AWS contributed more than $4.2 billion in operating income in the most recent quarter -- that's more than half of Amazon's total operating income. Amazon's net income and revenue have been climbing for the past few years. I expect growth in online shopping and AWS to keep that trend going.

3. Moderna

Coronavirus vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) soared 268% in the first nine months of the year. But the shares have dropped 21% since the start of October on concern potential COVID-19 treatments will hurt vaccine sales. I see this as a buying opportunity.

First, I don't expect vaccine sales to drop off a cliff. Treatments and treatment candidates so far haven't been 100% efficacious. And that means it's still possible to fall severely ill -- and end up hospitalized. About 55% of Americans got a flu shot last season. So, I would expect at least the same population to continue with coronavirus vaccines as well.

Second, Moderna is working on booster candidates to target specific COVID-19 variants, a next-generation vaccine candidate, and a potential combined flu/coronavirus vaccine. These eventual products may generate significant revenue in the future. Experts predict the coronavirus won't disappear when the pandemic is over. It still will be around. And we'll need protection.

And third, Moderna may depend entirely on COVID-19 vaccine sales now. But that won't be the situation forever. The company has 37 programs in the pipeline. And the most advanced is set to enter phase 3 trials this year. It's a vaccine candidate against a common virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV). Moderna predicts between $2 billion and $5 billion in peak annual sales of this potential product.

Moderna shares may be suffering right now. But that, too, won't last forever. The coronavirus program and the rest of the pipeline offer plenty of catalysts to spur gains over time.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 19.33%, generating a 22.53% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks That Could Produce 10X Returns

Financial technology, or fintech, is a rapidly evolving industry with no shortage of impressive and disruptive companies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss two fintech companies they think have the best potential to produce 10X returns over the next several years.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Realty Income is among the largest REITs in the world and offers a steady yield over 4%. WEC Energy Group is a Midwestern electric and natural gas utility with solid growth in its future. T. Rowe Price is one of the largest asset managers in the world, and it has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy Right Now

Celsius Holdings is growing 10 times faster than the overall energy drink market. Alnylam has multiple potential catalysts on the way. Alphabet still looks unstoppable with its strong moat and great growth prospects. Strength in the face of adversity is a universally admired virtue. And it can help identify great...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has a 6% Dividend Yield and a $100 Billion Market Opportunity

The past year and a half or so hasn't exactly been a great environment to own experience-based real estate -- and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) hasn't exactly seen its business thrive. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why this is a stock that needs to be on investors' radar as the COVID-19 pandemic gradually winds down.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinhood#Investment#Tsla#Ev
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Can't Buy This Stock, But You Can

Safety Insurance Group has steadily and briskly grown its quarterly dividend payment over the course of the past several years. The insurance business may be a slow-growth industry, but what it lacks in rapid growth it makes up for in predictability. The past, current, and likely future dividend payments made...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Surging Today

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is trading significantly higher Friday after DA Davidson initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Hut 8 Mining is also trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Is Rocking Again Today

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have had an eventful week so far -- and with Plug stock up 2.4% in 11:30 a.m. EDT trading, it seems the week isn't over yet. On Wednesday, Plug stock popped on news that the company is partnering with Phillips 66...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

Revenue growth doesn't always give investors the full story behind a company's long-term outlook. Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have ruled the roost on Wall Street. A combination of historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-paced companies and given them access to abundant cheap capital.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If You're a Fan of Dividends, You'll Love This Stock

Dividends and share buybacks are two primary ways that companies can return cash to investors. While Crocs doesn't pay a dividend, its share repurchase program should be a boon to investors. On top of that, the maker of popular foam clogs still has a sizable growth potential ahead. A significant...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks Under $100

Despite the enhanced market volatility that investors have been seeing lately, there's still no shortage of excellent stocks to buy. In this Backstage Pass segment, recorded on Oct. 6, Fool contributors Brian Withers, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Rachel Warren share three very different stocks trading at attractive valuations right now. Brian...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could This Unstoppable Growth Stock Make You a Millionaire?

Roku benefits as more people choose to cut the cord and use streaming as their way to watch TV. The company's high-margin platform segment connects viewers, content companies, and advertisers in a way that wasn't possible before. Wall Street has been bearish on the stock lately, providing investors with an...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cloudflare Stock Soared This Week

Shares of the edge network software specialist have more than doubled in 2021. Its second-quarter revenue grew 53% year over year. With its Q3 earnings report around the corner, can the company live up to the market's high expectations?. What happened. Shares of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy