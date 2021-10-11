CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA fans use Steam reviews to urge purchases of the original games before they're gone

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas fans are using Steam reviews to urge others to buy the original versions of the three games before they're gone forever. Last week, Rockstar finally unveiled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which repackages GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas into a remastered bundle. Consequently, Rockstar will remove the original versions of all three games from all storefronts, which users on Steam in particular aren't happy about, as Eurogamer first reported.

