CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review: Doubt-Killing Performance

By Jerry Perez
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now we're talkin': With 480 horsepower and a zero-to-60 mph time of under four seconds, Ford should've led with these GT models to begin with. Whether you like it or not, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a sales success and here to stay. According to Ford, it is now on track to deliver 50,000 units by the end of the year, and production for the 2021 model is already sold out. Not bad for a year plagued with pandemic-related shutdowns and industry-wide parts shortages, huh? By this measure, the newer, quicker, and more badass 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition should be another home run.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Disappointing Muscle Cars Ever Made

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, there was a period of convergence where automotive engine technology was outpacing safety legislation, emissions requirements barely existed for road cars and gasoline was cheap. The muscle car was born in a country where the largest automakers were based in areas dominated by straight roads and traffic lights. Drag racing already existed, born in the 1940s in California on decommissioned aircraft bases, but Detroit is where it took to the street in a big way.
CARS
Motor1.com

See How Much Power The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Makes On The Dyno

Hennessey has gotten ahold of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. Naturally, the company threw it onto the dyno to see how much power the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 was able to send to the rear wheels. The graph shows the pickup making 361.02 horsepower (269.21 kilowatts) at 4,990 rpm and 458.92...
CARS
topgear.com

This mad Rocket Car just sold for the price of a regular Golf

A former Burning Man festival star is auctioned for a trifling sum of money. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you know anything about Burning Man festival and its rulebook, you’ll know that former pieces of art to have graced it being sold for actual money is an odd concept. Needless to say a recent auction of 'the remarkable expressions of creativity that emerge from the annual Burning Man event' was for charitable causes.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Mach#Mustangs#Ev#Numbers Base
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mini Pickup Is Much Cooler Than Ford's Maverick

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Maverick Buyers Receive Free AWD Upgrade Following Ford's Mistake

The Ford Maverick is one of the year's hottest new vehicles. Production is officially underway south of the border in Mexico and it's only a matter of time until customer deliveries begin. But it turns out Ford made a mistake with some customer orders. How so? An incorrect configuration was accidentally offered. Instead of leaving certain customers high and dry, the Blue Oval is giving them a free upgrade.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

First Production Ford Mavericks Arriving In Dealers

With production of the 2022 Ford Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant, it was only a matter of time before customer deliveries begin. For some people, the wait is now over because first customer examples of the 2022 Ford Maverick are starting to arrive in dealers across the US.
VENTURA, CA
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
thedrive

1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
CARS
Carscoops

Low-Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ticks The Right Boxes For Muscle Car Lovers

A particularly well-kept 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is heading to auction next month and could be the perfect car for anyone that loves classic American muscle. As a 1978 model, this Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has the slanted front nose facelift that was introduced in 1977 and is powered by a 400 cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 with a four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor that delivers 220 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a four-speed manual transmission.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

Overview It was only a matter of time until Ford released its first fully electric vehicle. And what better way for the Detroit automaker to join the electric revolution than by slapping its most famous nameplate, Mustang, on an EV? Less expected, though, is the form it has taken. Despite its renowned moniker, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a battery-powered muscle car. Instead, it’s crossover SUV—complete with four doors and room for the entire family in back—that was merely inspired by the 56-year-old pony. Needless to say, this has kicked up some controversy among the Mustang faithful. Auto purists are rarely welcoming of...
CARS
CNET

2022 Ford Mustang GT loses HP as emissions regulations bite

If you're ready to go home with a shiny, new 2022 Ford Mustang GT, be prepared to find just a little less potency under the hood. The pony car will ship with net loss of 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque when it comes to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. Ford confirmed the power loss with Roadshow but declined to comment further. Ford Authority first reported the information on Monday.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Vs. Ford F-150 Raptor: Let The Carnage Begin

After much anticipation, the Chevrolet Silverado has finally spawned a ZR2 variant. The truck was teased back in June of this year, and a month before that, we put some ideas together with what we thought would be the ideal setup for the newcomer to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram TRX.
CARS
Motorious

Rare 1 Of 47 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR Heads To Mecum

This agressive pony car is about to cross the auction block. 1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Races Chevy Camaro ZL1

Two of the most powerful modern American muscle cars slug it out with only one rolling away victorious…. American muscle is far from dead as evidenced by the plethora of high-flying machines we have on roads and tracks today. It’s quite the time to be alive if you root for the red, white, and blue in performance. With that in mind we bring to you a drag race between a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, two of the most powerful and capable modern American muscle cars on the market today.
CARS
CNET

2022 Ford Maverick first drive review: America's least-expensive truck is a rulebreaker

Ask truck buyers if they want more of something and they'll say yes. More power? More space? More toys? Don't mind if we do. When combined with the industry's penchant for endless customer surveys and clinics, this truism assures every generation of pickup gets bigger, heavier and costlier. It's a vicious cycle, but every once in a while, someone tries to break it. This time, it's Ford, a company that's ironically done a lot to create America's super-size-me pickup culture in the first place. Nevertheless, after a couple days of intense testing, I think this 2022 Maverick is likely to succeed in finding a big audience where other smaller trucks have failed to make a dent.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Mustang V-8 Models Losing Horsepower and Torque

The 2022 Ford Mustang's optional V-8 engine will make less power and torque than before. The output is reduced by 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque in GT and Mach 1 models. The 2022 Mustang also gains some new appearance packages including a Stealth Edition for the four-cylinder EcoBoost...
CARS
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy