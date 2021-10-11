Designer Sheena Hancock goes from law enforcement to interior decorating

Over the last fifteen years, esteemed designer Laura Umansky has transformed her boutique interiors practice into a widely celebrated full-service design firm, offering both residential interior design and architecture. Today, the Laura U Design Collective (LUDC) serves clients all around the world and is internationally recognized by homeowners and awards committees alike. In the last year, LUDC has been recognized by the Paper City Design Awards, the Luxe RED Awards, the International Architecture & Design Awards, and the Globee Business awards. LUDC is now spearheaded by two innovative, incredibly talented women — Founder and CEO Laura Umansky and Creative Director Gina Elkins. Together, Gina and Laura have established LUDC as a pioneering design firm. LUDC leads clients through the entire home design process — from foundation to furnishings. The team’s holistic approach to design ensures each home is practical and beautiful — embodying the ethos of “livable luxury” LUDC is known for. No matter the client’s lifestyle or the home’s location, form follows function in every LUDC build. Each of these livable spaces serves the needs of the homeowner while authentically capturing their aesthetic vision. Follow below to learn more about the best interior designer in Houston Texas — including noteworthy press, recent projects and the firm’s client-first design process.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO