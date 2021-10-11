CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Sheena Hancock goes from law enforcement to interior decorating

By Patricia Sheridan
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe went from working with prisoners to proportions and patterns, but for interior designer Sheena Hancock, the road to her dream was multilayered. It all started out fairly linear — eight years in the Air Force to law enforcement training and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

