Another Chinese real estate developer is struggling to pay its debts
China's property crisis is ensnaring yet another developer. Modern Land is asking investors for more time to pay back a $250 million bond, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday. The payment was due October 25. Modern Land said it wants to extend that deadline to the end of January as it seeks to improve "liquidity and cash flow management and to avoid any potential payment default."www.kq2.com
