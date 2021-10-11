Morning Briefing: Eagles get thrilling victory; Columbus Day controversy; Start of new health department

MARPLE — Eighteen Delaware County Community College students recently graduated from the college’s Paramedic Program during a poignant ceremony, which included the first awarding of the new Kevin W. Bundy Jr. Memorial Scholarship, created by his mother. The scholarship is in memory of the 33-year-old DCCC alumnus and paramedic for Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Crozer Keystone Emergency Medical Services who died of COVID-19 last year. Bundy was the first reported first responder in Delaware County to die from COVID-19. “At the age of 33, Kevin’s life was cut short due to COVID. But COVID will not end Kevin’s legacy. Kevin’s legacy will live on through you,” said Bundy’s mother Helen Brown in awarding the scholarship to paramedic student Valerie Holliday during the Paramedic Pinning and Graduation ceremony at the college’s Marple Campus. A mother of three young children and stepmother of two additional children, Holliday works as an emergency medical technician in New Jersey and is on track to graduate next year from the college’s Paramedic Program. She also is working on a baccalaureate degree from Rutgers University, where she majors in Urban Studies.

