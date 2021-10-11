CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Morning Briefing: Eagles get thrilling victory; Columbus Day controversy; Start of new health department

By Vince Carey
Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. It’s going to be cool and cloudy today, but most of the rain will stay South. Expect the high to hit about 71 degrees. EAGLES. Nick Sirianni brandished the stats, considered the injuries, added a little exaggeration...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Columbus Day Met With Controversy While Recognized As Federal Holiday

By: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman and Andy Sheehan PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Monday, the country is recognizing a federal holiday filled with controversy. It’s Christopher Columbus Day, or as more and more people are calling it now, Indigenous People’s Day. The statue of Christopher Columbus in Schenley Park remains wrapped in plastic to protect it from vandalism amid an ongoing legal battle, but that didn’t stop someone from splashing it with red paint and scrawling the word “savage” on the outside. (Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman) The City of Pittsburgh’s Art Commission voted for the statue to be removed because of Columbus’ history of torture. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Morning Briefing: Former doctor accused of filming people in bathroom; Powerball winning ticket sold in California; Eagles have plenty of problems

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. The storms have moved through, but we are left with a mostly cloudy day. Expect some showers to pop up throughout the day as we reach a high of 71 degrees. NEWS. Pennsylvania’s attorney general abruptly postponed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Devonta Smith
Delaware County Daily Times

Delco hires its first epidemiologist

Delaware County’s first epidemiologist shared his vision for the role as Delaware County Council took an official step in establishing a county health department last week. “It’s amazing to make this dream a reality,” Dr. Victor Alos Rullan said as he assumes a needed role for the county health department to become operational.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Health Department#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Bank Of America Stadium
Delaware County Daily Times

Better late than never for 2020 Delco Hall of Fame class

CONCORD – Accomplishing firsts is in Jana Gifford-Law’s DNA. In 1977, Gifford-Law was the first female to play in the old Chester East Little League. She went on to be the first in her family to graduate from college and last April she was the first woman named as the Chief Probation Officer for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Daily Times

Mother of paramedic lost to COVID honors his memory with DCCC scholarship

MARPLE — Eighteen Delaware County Community College students recently graduated from the college’s Paramedic Program during a poignant ceremony, which included the first awarding of the new Kevin W. Bundy Jr. Memorial Scholarship, created by his mother. The scholarship is in memory of the 33-year-old DCCC alumnus and paramedic for Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Crozer Keystone Emergency Medical Services who died of COVID-19 last year. Bundy was the first reported first responder in Delaware County to die from COVID-19. “At the age of 33, Kevin’s life was cut short due to COVID. But COVID will not end Kevin’s legacy. Kevin’s legacy will live on through you,” said Bundy’s mother Helen Brown in awarding the scholarship to paramedic student Valerie Holliday during the Paramedic Pinning and Graduation ceremony at the college’s Marple Campus. A mother of three young children and stepmother of two additional children, Holliday works as an emergency medical technician in New Jersey and is on track to graduate next year from the college’s Paramedic Program. She also is working on a baccalaureate degree from Rutgers University, where she majors in Urban Studies.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Daily Times

Gallagher steals spotlight in Reynolds’ return for Garnet Valley

CONCORD TWP. – Simply being on the field usually is enough motivation for Garnet Valley on most Friday nights, but the Jaguars were a little extra amped up against Haverford High. Inspired by the return of running back Shane Reynolds, Garnet Valley was electric and completely unstoppable in a 55-14...
HAVERFORD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy