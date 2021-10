Parents are speaking out against the Justice Department's and the National School Board Association's statements about threats to local officials. "We view it both remarkable and disturbing that a ‘school board association’ can attempt to undo the United States Constitution in order to immunize government boards from the people’s petitions 'for redress of their grievances.' It is more disturbing yet that the Attorney General of the United States dignified the notion with an agreeable pronouncement," read a Wednesday statement from No Left Turn in Education (NLTE).

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO