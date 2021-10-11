CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp working on a new Community feature

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

WhatsApp is working on a new Community feature which is related to their WhatsApp Groups function. Evidence for the feature was discovered by XDA-Developers in an APK teardown of WhatsApp Beta v2.21.21.6, which includes strings like:. string name="accept_invite_link_already_in_parent_group">"You're already in this community"</string> <string name="button_invite_to_parent_group">Invite to community</string> <string name="cannot_send_to_parent_group_not_member">"ERROR: can't send...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
mxdwn.com

Xbox Reveals New Accessibility Features & Updates In Celebration Of The Disability Community

In celebration of the disability community all month long and beyond, Xbox revealed new accessibility updates and features coming to the platform. “We are honored to celebrate our remarkable disability community. We join you as part of this community and we have dedicated our careers to the pursuit of making gaming accessible and joyful for all,” Tara Voelker and Daniel Smith, Community Co-Leads for Microsoft Gaming and Disability. “Ultimately, we believe that everyone should be able to experience the joys, connection, creativity and fun of gaming, and it is our job to make that happen,” Anita Mortaloni, Director of Accessibility, Xbox said. “As we shared in the Xbox Accessibility Showcase, we’ll be celebrating accessible gaming and the Gaming & Disability community all month long. To kick things off, we’re excited to share new accessibility updates coming to Xbox. The new accessibility updates include Game Accessibility Feature Tags, a refreshed accessibility spotlight, new accessibility features, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ithinkdiff.com

WhatsApp working on a new ‘Global voice message player’ for iOS

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is developing a new feature ‘Global voice message player’ so users can continue listening to audio messages in any part of the app. WABetainfo found that the new feature is under development in WhatsApp beta for iOS but says that the company will also introduce it on the Android version of the app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Whatsapp Groups#Xda Developers#Whatsapp Beta V2#Facebook Groups#Xda Dev
techgig.com

WhatsApp finally working on in-app Media Player, major update soon

WhatsApp is finally working on more things to improve the user experience after introducing two new capabilities for vanishing messages on WhatsApp beta for iOS. Availability? This feature will be released in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS. I have installed the most...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

WhatsApp not connecting? Facebook gives update as Instagram and more apps stop working

Facebook says it is aware of the ongoing issues with its site and is working to fix them.The Facebook app, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, have all stopped working in a widespread and major outage.A company spokesperson said that it apologised for the problem but gave no indication of why the outage began or how long it might take to fix.“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”:: Read...
INTERNET
SlashGear

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages and a whole new look

Early peeks at software in development with WhatsApp showed info on Disappearing Messages and new chat bubbles this week. The bit with Disappearing Messages appear to be coming to iOS next, with message timer choices aplenty. This update in testing shows message timers at 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, and (off).
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
ithinkdiff.com

WhatsApp to introduce pause voice recordings feature for iOS

A few days after it was revealed that WhatsApp is developing a new ‘Global voice message player’ feature so that users can continue listening to audio messages in any part of the app, it is being reported that the company is working on the ability to pause voice recordings. The feature will allow users to pause a voice message and continue it later without having to record another message.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Twitter is boosting the value of Twitter Blue subscription with new benefits

A few months ago Twitter officially announced Twitter Blue, its first subscription offering. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month and for this price, you will get brand new Twitter features such as Bookmark folders, Undo tweet, reader mode and more. If those features do not sound immediately compelling to you,...
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

Windows 11 having issues connecting to Brother printers

Brother is reporting a new issue Windows 11 users are having connecting with their Brother printers. The issue is only affecting USB wired connections and users may notice the following issues:. Detecting your Brother machine when it is connected to your computer using a USB cable. Changing your Brother machine’s...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Twitter finally gets automatic Dark Mode on Android

Twitter has just announced a new feature for Android users. The Twitter app for Android will now be able to automatically follow the Light or Dark theme settings of your smartphone. The feature supersedes the earlier option of automatically going Dark theme at sunset. Old vs New. The feature is...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Twitter will now let everyone remove followers without blocking them

A month ago Twitter announced a new feature that would be helpful for those will problematic followers. Twitter users are now able to remove people from their follower list, meaning your tweets will no longer show up in their timeline automatically. To remove people from your follower list, go to...
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

Google search introduces continuous scrolling on mobile devices

Today, Google announced the availability of continuous scrolling of search results on mobile devices. When you reach the bottom of a search results page on your phone, the next set of results will automatically load. This will make browsing search results more seamless for end users. This new continuous scrolling search experience is starting to gradually roll out today for most English searches on mobile in the U.S.
RECIPES
mspoweruser.com

Teams’ beauty filters feature delayed to November

Microsoft was supposed to release the video filters feature for Teams in the month of August, but as we all know the feature is yet to go live. Now according to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the Microsoft Teams video filter feature will now be available for the public next month, though the exact release date is still unknown.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft announce new Focus Time experiences coming to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft will be rolling out a new experience that expands on the focus time feature in Viva Insights enabling Microsoft 365 users to work uninterrupted with Teams notifications silenced. Focus mode will enrich the focus time experience by helping users make progress on important work, with focus music from Headspace....
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy