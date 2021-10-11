WhatsApp working on a new Community feature

In celebration of the disability community all month long and beyond, Xbox revealed new accessibility updates and features coming to the platform. “We are honored to celebrate our remarkable disability community. We join you as part of this community and we have dedicated our careers to the pursuit of making gaming accessible and joyful for all,” Tara Voelker and Daniel Smith, Community Co-Leads for Microsoft Gaming and Disability. “Ultimately, we believe that everyone should be able to experience the joys, connection, creativity and fun of gaming, and it is our job to make that happen,” Anita Mortaloni, Director of Accessibility, Xbox said. “As we shared in the Xbox Accessibility Showcase, we’ll be celebrating accessible gaming and the Gaming & Disability community all month long. To kick things off, we’re excited to share new accessibility updates coming to Xbox. The new accessibility updates include Game Accessibility Feature Tags, a refreshed accessibility spotlight, new accessibility features, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO