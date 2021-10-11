CSI: Vegas (Season 1 Episode 2) “Honeymoon in Vegas”, release date

"The show stakes its claim on audience attention early, with a violent attack on a returning character and, throughout, attempts to balance a classic dynamic with a new energy," says Daniel D'Addario of the CBS CSI revival series. "That balance largely works. The Gil-Sara relationship, reintroduced in the pilot, remains crisp; the actors are pros, and the fundamentals — Gil’s reflexive trust in science versus Sara’s more intuitive approach — provide an elegant backstop for the new stars. If in the first few episodes not every cast member pops, it might be due to the volume of incident that’s thrown out to hook fans. There’s an ante-upping quality to the gruesomeness, as if to reassert CSI’s paramount willingness to Go There. When, early on, it’s revealed that a head was removed from a woman’s body only after she was preserved in quicklime — that’s when viewers are likely to feel that CSI is truly back. That’s for better and worse. The show, whose electrifying qualities led it to become, for a period, broadcast TV’s most popular program, can have a certain deadening quality over time: Its extremity, and the flashiness of the camerawork, can feel overstated, though they do, at least, suit a city setting that CSI: Vegas leverages nicely. And attempts to tie storylines to current issues (like male rage toward women in tech) can be well-intended but ineffectively executed. But these are quibbles with a series that works, in a landscape of procedurals that are significantly less compelling. CSI: Vegas is solidly built, and watching it brings to mind an era of TV, not so very long ago, when shows like this were thick on the ground."

