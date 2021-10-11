CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CSI: Vegas (Season 1 Episode 2) “Honeymoon in Vegas”, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGil Grissom and Sara Sidle come to the aid of a former colleague who is implicated in tampering with evidence. Maxine and the rest of the CSI team work the m—er of a couple slain on their wedding day, following the evidence to the salacious underbelly of the Las Vegas elite.

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

'CSI Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife Have Been Married for Nearly 20 Years

CSI fans, get ready for more Gil Grissom! William Petersen starred as Grissom on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one of the most popular shows on TV from 2000 to 2010. To the delight of fans, the 68-year-old actor is reprising his role in the new CSI: Vegas spinoff. On the show, he reunites with onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).
CELEBRITIES
Columbian

‘CSI’ star Jorja Fox felt pressured into silence

“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was a staple from 2000-2015. But as with many sturdy titles of the near or distant past, the show is back, this time as “CSI: Vegas.” And it returns with two of the original’s stars, Jorja Fox and William Petersen as forensic investigators Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Not the Primetime Behemoth of Its Predecessor (Yet)

“CSI: Vegas,” the sequel and revival of CBS’ iconic forensics procedural, attracted 3.97 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key, ages 18-49 target demographic in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day overnight fast nationals— not exactly the primetime behemoth of its predecessor, but then again, the TV landscape and the way we consume content on-screen has changed drastically since the final episode of “CSI” aired in 2015. Per NetBase, “CSI: Vegas” drove over 1.4 billion potential impressions on social media last night and had over 18k mentions. Though “CSI: Vegas” was up 54% from last year’s same time-period premiere (the 10 p.m....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandeep Dhillon
Person
Matt Lauria
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
Person
Mel Rodriguez
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Premieres Tonight At 10PM On CBS

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
News 8 KFMB

'CSI: Vegas': Jorja Fox Opens Up About the 'Rare' Chance to Revisit Sara Sidle (Exclusive)

CSI: Vegas returns to the scene of the crime with original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their characters, Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle respectively, after more than six years following the end of the show's initial run. The beloved CBS franchise kickstarts the new iteration with a mix of the old and the new, bringing back Grissom and Sara back to the Crime Lab when former homicide detective Jim Brass gets caught up in a scandal that could bring down decades of case work they've done.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Roll the Reboot Dice on ‘CSI: Vegas’

Sometimes the simplest formulas are the best. As someone who self-diagnoses as suffering from crime-show fatigue, I found myself glad to welcome back that bug-crazy criminologist Gil Grissom (William Petersen) — though his delayed entrance is an unnecessary bow to convention — and his beloved fellow traveler Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) to CBS in CSI: Vegas. The network’s ratings fortunes were revived 21 years ago by the original CSI’s explosive instant success, and while that’s unlikely to occur again in this fragmented and procedural-clogged TV landscape, this is one of those comebacks that might actually make some welcome noise.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Las Vegas#Cbs#American#Crime Scene Investigation
Kankakee Daily Journal

Familiar faces return on 'CSI: Vegas'

“CSI” lasted so long and launched so many spinoffs it now returns as its own sequel. “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) debuts to remind us the show itself began in Las Vegas. Look for some familiar faces in the regular cast, including Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

NCIS (Season 19 Episode 3) “Road to Nowhere”, trailer, release date

Gibbs and Parker go on a road trip to find one of the serial killer’s victims. Also, Agent Knight goes undercover at a large manufacturing company with ties to the murders. Startattle.com – NCIS | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Road to Nowhere”. Release date: October 4, 2021 at 8pm...
TV SERIES
reviewjournal.com

‘CSI’ is back to showcase ‘latest and greatest of Las Vegas’

The neon glows as the camera zooms down Tropicana Avenue, swings over the Fountains of Bellagio and hovers above Circa and its Stadium Swim before going back for a dizzying, shimmering spin around the Strip. Eighteen months after the start of the pandemic, with memories of boarded-up megaresorts still relatively...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season Two? Has the CBS Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons. This show stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox) and David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 1

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1 re-introduced us to Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle as they returned to their old workplace. With a chilling new wave of murders, they joined forces with the next generation of CSi to crack the case. However, it quickly became apparent that former members of...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

S.W.A.T. (Season 5 Episode 2) “Madrugada” trailer, release date

Still in Mexico, Hondo teams up with a local cop for a dangerous rescue mission, only to find himself with a target on his back. Also, back in Los Angeles, Hicks considers disbanding the team for good. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. This episode was directed by Billy Gierhart and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
startattle.com

Big Sky (Season 2 Episode 2) “Huckleberry”, trailer, release date

Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. Startattle.com – Big Sky | ABC. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CSI: Vegas proves the CSI formula still works after two decades

"The show stakes its claim on audience attention early, with a violent attack on a returning character and, throughout, attempts to balance a classic dynamic with a new energy," says Daniel D'Addario of the CBS CSI revival series. "That balance largely works. The Gil-Sara relationship, reintroduced in the pilot, remains crisp; the actors are pros, and the fundamentals — Gil’s reflexive trust in science versus Sara’s more intuitive approach — provide an elegant backstop for the new stars. If in the first few episodes not every cast member pops, it might be due to the volume of incident that’s thrown out to hook fans. There’s an ante-upping quality to the gruesomeness, as if to reassert CSI’s paramount willingness to Go There. When, early on, it’s revealed that a head was removed from a woman’s body only after she was preserved in quicklime — that’s when viewers are likely to feel that CSI is truly back. That’s for better and worse. The show, whose electrifying qualities led it to become, for a period, broadcast TV’s most popular program, can have a certain deadening quality over time: Its extremity, and the flashiness of the camerawork, can feel overstated, though they do, at least, suit a city setting that CSI: Vegas leverages nicely. And attempts to tie storylines to current issues (like male rage toward women in tech) can be well-intended but ineffectively executed. But these are quibbles with a series that works, in a landscape of procedurals that are significantly less compelling. CSI: Vegas is solidly built, and watching it brings to mind an era of TV, not so very long ago, when shows like this were thick on the ground."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Fans Thrilled To See Sara Sidle Return in Episode 1

Crime drama fans are ecstatic to see the return of their beloved “CSI” crew to screens tonight. The hit show’s characters made their latest debut on “CSI: Vegas” several years after the program concluded. Airing between 2000 and 2015, the show drew hordes of attention. Much interest surrounded the romance between fan-favorite couple Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom. And though Outsiders have long-awaited the return of the team, others are simply thrilled to see Sara Sidle return in the very first episode of “CSI: Vegas.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ EP Says Premiere Episode Already Introduced ‘Viable’ Suspect in Season-Long Case

The television run of “CSI: Vegas” is just in its infancy. However, the new CBS series is already giving fans a lot to think about. In fact, in its debut episode on Wednesday, Oct. 6, the new “CSI” spinoff set up a storyline that is meant to play out throughout the show’s inaugural season. And, according to Clayton News-Daily, fans of the show have already met an individual who is a “viable” suspect in the case that will bring drama to the show during the season. Or so says an executive producer for the new series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy