CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Thomas McGuane on the American West

By Deborah Treisman
The New Yorker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn your story “Not Here You Don’t,” a man, Cary, takes his father’s ashes back to the ruins of the family’s old homestead in Montana and reflects on his family’s past: the original rancher was his great-grandfather; his grandfather lost the ranch and became an embittered small-town projectionist and salesman; his father got out by enlisting as a pilot in the Vietnam War. You live in Montana most of the time. Were you drawing on details from local history?

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
theprairienews.com

Historian Stephen Aron: Alternatives of the American West

On Sept. 30 2021, Historian Stephen Aron lectured on alternatives to the American West, based on his new book under the working title “Can We All Get Along: An Alternative History of the American Frontier” that will be published in 2022 by Oxford University Press. The lecture was a part of the Center for the Study of the American West.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

The Romance of American Activism in “Radical Love”

It’s fitting that the house where Michael and Eleanora Kennedy made their life together was, in Eleanora’s words, a “fixer-upper.” They were accustomed to finding possibilities within severe, seemingly irreparable structural problems and seizing opportunities to stake out more habitable futures. For decades, Michael worked as a lawyer, with Eleanora close at his side, representing clients like the American Indian Movement, Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers, the Chicago Eight, Los Siete de la Raza, and Huey P. Newton of the Black Panthers, among others. The Kennedys—as committed to their ideals as to each other—understood the stakes of these controversial cases to be nothing less than the notion of law itself. “A radical is somebody who goes to the root,” the couple’s longtime friend Bill Ayers, a co-founder of the militant-left movement the Weather Underground, explains. “For a radical lawyer, the law is the field of struggle. It’s seeing the law as it is and imagining the law as it could be. The law could be fundamentally transformed, serving a more humane society.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Wild Bill and Josh Harris Show Off Massive ‘Black Bass in Dutch Harbor’

Following 17 seasons of Deadliest Catch, Wild Bill and Josh Harris are showing off their latest catch. The two caught a Black Bass in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska. The sight is beautiful, although it looks cold. Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is a hot spot for Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and apparently, black bass. The base of operations is actually in the Aleutian Islands port Dutch Harbor, Alaska – not too far off where an earthquake recently hit.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Stars Once Found a Treasure Trove of Old West Memorabilia

The stars of American Pickers might be on the hunt for new items to sell in their shops, but they’re also in search of passionate collectors with unique stories. Host Mike Wolfe has always expressed to fans that one of his favorite parts of the job was meeting the people behind the collections. Each time, he finds out the history behind a unique object or a new part of our nation’s story.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Randall Jarrell
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Jane Curtin
Person
Ezra Pound
Person
Mike Mansfield
Person
Aly Raisman
Person
Randi Weingarten
Person
Thomas Mcguane
CBS LA

Cher Sues Sonny Bono’s Widow In LA Over Sonny & Cher Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Cher filed suit Wednesday in Los Angeles against former Rep. Mary Bono, alleging the widow of the entertainer’s former partner/husband in folk-pop duo Sonny & Cher is illegally withholding royalties from such 1960s hits as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.” According to the lawsuit, after Cher and Sonny Bono divorced in 1975, they agreed to split revenue from the songs recorded together. Attorneys for Cher allege that in recent years, Sonny’s fourth wife and widow, Mary Bono, “has undone” Cher’s ownership of those rights and royalties. Attempts to reach Mary Bono were not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: The Return of Broadway

There have been only a few times in history when Broadway has “gone dark.” Even at the height of the 1918 flu pandemic, New York City’s theatre district remained open. Now, as theatres begin to welcome (vaccinated) audiences, we’re bringing you a selection of pieces about the art we’ve missed so much.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Texans
shondaland.com

Anika Noni Rose Is the MVP of ‘Maid’

Throughout her career, Anika Noni Rose has checked a lot of boxes, so to speak. Among her many stage credits, the actor and singer has appeared in four Broadway musicals and even won a 2004 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Emmie Thibodeaux in Caroline, or Change (she was also nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for 2014’s A Raisin in the Sun). She’s appeared alongside Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson in the big-screen adaptation of the musical Dreamgirls. In 2009, Rose joined the ranks of Disney royalty — and made history — when, as the first African-American protagonist in a Disney film, she voiced Tiana in 2009’s The Princess and the Frog.
CELEBRITIES
polkio.com

Thomas Hernandez

Thomas Hernandez went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct 4, 2021. He was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, on Dec. 29, 1949. He worked for the Oregon Department Of Transportation (ODOT) for 31 years. He also worked for T.Y. LIN International for seven years. Tom enjoyed his retirement....
SALEM, OR
The New Yorker

Jane Goodall talks with Andy Borowitz

Jane Goodall is a world-renowned ethologist and activist who works to inspire greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Dr. Goodall is famed for her transformative research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, and is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, a global organization for conservation, advocacy, animal welfare, research, and youth empowerment. A U.N. Messenger of Peace, she is also the co-author of the upcoming “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” which will be released this October.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
The New Yorker

White Limited Series

White Limited Series is called “Fifteen Love Boats.”. White Limited Series features many Oscar-winning white actors and three performers of color. White Limited Series has a theme song that is just the white-woman lead humming, totally pleased with herself (for which she will be nominated for a Grammy). White Limited...
MOVIES
Variety

Playwright Keenan Scott II’s ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ Makes Broadway History

On Wednesday evening in New York City, Anna Wintour, Huma Abiden, Joel Gray, Don Lemon, Phylicia Rashad, Kenny Leon and a host of New York theater luminaries filed into the Golden Theatre on Broadway for the opening night of Keenan Scott II’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man”—intrigued, arguably, to attend a play so polemically titled as desiring to take part in the celebrated march of Black playwrights to Broadway this season.  “15 years ago, while I was still in undergrad studying acting, I hadn’t seen myself on the American theater stage. I didn’t see myself. I didn’t see my family. I...
THEATER & DANCE
The New Yorker

Christoph Niemann’s “Walk in the Park”

For many, fall in the city is a mixed blessing. On one hand, it means relief from the sweltering heat of summer, cozy knits, decorative gourds, and a spectacular show of colors on the trees. On the other, it heralds the dreaded arrival of winter, with its scant hours of daylight, slushy streets, and freezing temperatures. In this week’s cover, Christoph Niemann captures that fleeting moment when New Yorkers are treated to early fall’s crisp light and showy foliage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy