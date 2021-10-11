Codemasters' 'Biggest and Most Ambitious Game in Over a Decade' in Development at DIRT 5 Dev

Released back in 2009, and remastered in 2019, Ghostbusters was, against a lot of expectations, an exceptionally good video game. In fact, I think you could possibly argue that it was the best crossover treatment the franchise had ever seen. Albeit, that’s not exactly saying much when compared to some of the crap we’d had up until that point. – With the new film (Afterlife) set for release later this year, however, it always seemed likely that a new game would be confirmed sooner or later. And following a report via PCGamesN, work on this is apparently already underway with Illfonic, the developers best known for Friday the 13th reportedly being given the go-ahead!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO