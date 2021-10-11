Codemasters' 'Biggest and Most Ambitious Game in Over a Decade' in Development at DIRT 5 Dev
When Evolution Studios was shut down after the turbulent release of DriveClub, Codemasters stepped in and scooped up most of the staff. Obviously not everyone wound up at what's now called Codemasters Cheshire, but it's safe to say that a lot of the talent from Evolution did. So far, Onrush and DIRT 5 have emerged from the studio — two bustling, offroad, arcade racers that have more than a lick of MotorStorm about them. Anyway, after the latter game saw the team usher in the new generation and PlayStation 5, it seems to be working on something grander in scale.www.pushsquare.com
