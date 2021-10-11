CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of an 8.2 quake from July. The U.S. Geological Survey on Twitter had reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 that was later revised to 6.9. The quake was about 70 miles east of Chignik, a community of about 90 people on the Alaska Peninsula. The earthquake center says Monday’s quake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island. A center seismologist says it hadn’t received reports of significant damage but also relies on self-reporting.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Earthquake#Alaska Peninsula#Kodiak#Extreme Weather#Ap#Twitter
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy