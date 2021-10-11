Charlotte's Black-owned businesses that weathered the pandemic learned to build relationships
Here's something you've heard us say a lot during the pandemic: it's been tough for businesses, having to navigate shutdowns, capacity limits and supply disruptions. Something that hasn't received as much attention is how much harder the pandemic has been on Black-owned businesses. During the height of the shutdowns last spring, Black business ownership dropped 41% in the U.S., the largest of any racial group. That's according to a report by the U.S. House Committee on Small Business.www.wfae.org
Comments / 1