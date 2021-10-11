Charlotte's Black-owned businesses that weathered the pandemic learned to build relationships

At the start of the pandemic, people panic-bought toilet paper and Clorox wipes. Shelves were empty for weeks, and disruptions in the supply chain have continued ever since, even a year and a half later. Lisa Winton is feeling it from several directions. Like, her son swims for Notre Dame. And like most college parents, she was excited to wear some swag to show her support. So she ordered the gear in June, and now it's October, and she still doesn't have it.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO