Congress & Courts

GOP Senator Warns A “Debt Bomb” Is In America’s Future

Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, as the deadline for the debt ceiling approached, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made a deal with Democrats and delivered 11 Senate Republican votes to pass a short-term debt limit extension. Many are looking to this new December deadline for raising the debt limit as a major obstacle the government will soon face in the future, as Senator McConnell and the Republicans have vowed not to help raise the debt limit again. Republican Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joins to discuss what he calls the brinkmanship of the Democratic party and his assertion that the GOP is trying to hold the Democrats accountable for deficit spending. Later he addresses the uncertainty of a bipartisan infrastructure bill and the bipartisan consensus among lawmakers in Washington that Facebook has problems that must be addressed.

radio.foxnews.com

CNN

McConnell's shift on debt ceiling fight puts GOP in a bind

(CNN) — The debt ceiling deal proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put his GOP conference in a bind, with some Republicans accusing the formidable Senate tactician of folding in his standoff with Democrats and others refusing to go along with his strategy. The Senate voted 50-48 Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS

