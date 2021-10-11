CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Burkina Faso starts trial on killing of ex-leader Sankara

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A military court in Burkina Faso has started the trial of 14 people including former President Blaise Compaore for the killing of influential leftist leader Thomas Sankara, who was ousted as president by Compaore in a 1987 coup. According to military documents seen by The Associated Press, Compaore is charged with complicity, undermining state security and concealing corpses. He’s being tried in absentia from Ivory Coast, where he has been in exile since he was toppled in 2014. After opening the case on Monday, the military tribunal postponed it for two weeks. The trial is seen as a significant step to determine the circumstances surrounding Sankara’s death, which has been shrouded in secrecy for nearly 35 years.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

14 soldiers killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — At least 14 soldiers were killed and seven injured by extremists at the Yirgou military barracks in Burkina Faso’s Sanmatenga province on Monday, the government said. The soldiers were targeted at 5 a.m. by a large number of heavily armed men and showed “great combativeness,”...
MILITARY
The Independent

Militants kill 12 soldiers and injure five in Burkina Faso attack

Militants killed at least 12 Burkina Faso soldiers and injured five others in an attack in the north of the country, five security sources said on Monday. The attack on the military detachment took place near the town of Yirgou, in Sanmatenga province, early on Monday. The death toll could climb, one of the security sources said.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Sankara
pv-magazine.com

French developer secures backing for 30 MW in Burkina Faso

French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Africa's largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head...
MOVIES
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee’s Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will embark October 16 on her first trip to Africa as Assistant Secretary. Assistant Secretary Phee will begin her travel in Ghana, where she will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives. The Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our strategic partnership and explore cooperation to advance shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding U.S.-Ghana trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, creating opportunities for clean energy, and strengthening democracy in West Africa, through Ghana’s leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As Ghana will join the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, the Assistant Secretary will also lay the groundwork for advancing shared objectives and cooperating on key international and regional Africa priorities.
TRAVEL
KEYT

In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — In response to growing violence across Nigeria’s northwest and central states, governors have blocked telecommunications in many areas across five states to enable the military to carry out special operations targeted at the armed groups attacking local communities. However, local officials and residents told The Associated Press that many villagers now feel trapped as they are unable to call for help when they are attacked in communities with an inadequate security presence. The gunmen have also turned to mobile networks from Nigeria’s neighboring country Niger and other measures including the closure of markets are hurting the region’s economies.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#On Killing#Ivory Coast#Ap#The Associated Press
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Daily Mail

Former acting boss of Colombo crime family, 87, 'is suffering from Alzheimer's and now believes he is president of the United States' claim relatives as they argue he should be released on compassionate grounds

Lawyers for one of New York City's most feared former mafia bosses have told a court he is now so stricken with Alzheimer's that he believes he is president of the United States, and should be released on compassionate grounds. Victor Orena, now 87, has been in prison since 1992...
POTUS
KREX

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

(AP) — Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Bow-and-arrow killings appear act of terror, Norway officials say

A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. Norway's national security agency said the suspect's actions “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

OAS to ask UN for autopsy on Venezuela dissident who died in jail

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) said Thursday he will call on the United Nations to exhume and carry out an autopsy on the body of a prominent Venezuelan dissident who died in custody. General Raul Baduel, who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner, died of Covid-19, according to an official announcement earlier this week. "The United Nations has a mission on the ground and this autopsy is absolutely key to addressing this case and determining responsibilities that may exist in this regard," Luis Almagro said after meeting at the OAS headquarters in Washington with a lawyer for the Baduel family, Omar Mora Tosta, and with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The OAS head said he will take the matter before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, whose office on Wednesday urged Caracas to guarantee an "independent investigation" into the death of Baduel and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.
AMERICAS
AFP

Italian court tries Egyptian officers over student's murder

Four Egyptian security officers went on trial in absentia in Italy Thursday for the brutal killing in Cairo five years ago of Italian student Giulio Regeni. The officers stand accused of kidnapping, conspiracy to murder and grievous bodily harm in the case, which sparked outrage in Italy and has strained diplomatic relations with Egypt. Regeni's parents and sister were present at the hearing in the bunker room of Rebibbia prison, often the stage for mafia trials. The 28-year-old was doing research for a doctorate at Cambridge University when he was abducted in January 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says a Russian warship has prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. The ministry charged that the Russian navy’s Admiral Tributs destroyer came as close as 60 meters (66 yards) to the U.S. destroyer USS Chafee on Friday to force it out of the area near Russian waters that was declared off limits to shipping due to Russian artillery drills. In response, U.S. military officials called the Russian statement false.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy