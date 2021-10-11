CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official says journalist’s Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. However, it rejected criticism that it was a slap on Duterte’s administration despite Ressa being a critic of the president, who opponents say veers toward authoritarianism. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday that Ressa, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Rappler news website known for its critical reportage on Duterte’s bloody anti-drug crackdown, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal charges. Roque says journalists are not muzzled. The Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that Ressa’s Rappler news site has put a spotlight on Duterte’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign.

