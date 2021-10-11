CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSRINAGAR, India (AP) — Five Indian soldiers have been killed in a fierce gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks. An Indian army spokesman says police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area following an intelligence report that militants were present there. According to the army, as troops launched a search operation, militants opened heavy gunfire that critically wounded an army officer and four soldiers. They were evacuated to a nearest medical facility but died there. No rebel group has issued any statement about the incident. The fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces following a string of killings targeting non-Muslim minorities last week.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police have killed 9 suspected gunmen near the U.S. border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said Thursday that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road near the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.N. fears 'imminent attack' in Myanmar after army build-up

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it is concerned the military in Myanmar could be preparing an imminent attack aimed at its opponents amid a build-up of heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kashmir#Indian Army#Srinagar#Ap#Himalayan#Non Muslim
UPI News

Taliban commander charged with killing U.S. troops

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday indicted a former Taliban commander on charges connected to the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and the downing of a U.S. military helicopter. The grand jury unsealed the superseding indictment charging Haji Najibullah, 45, with 13...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region. Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Reuters

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

SRINAGAR, India, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian security forces killed at least five militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Tuesday as hundreds of Hindus flee the disputed Muslim-majority region after a wave of violence, officials said. Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed by suspected militants in Kashmir last week, prompting...
INDIA
AFP

Two teachers shot dead in Indian Kashmir: police

Suspected anti-India militants shot dead two teachers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday, police said, taking to seven the number of people killed in the region in less than a week. Officials say 25 people including workers with pro-India political parties have been killed by suspected rebels this year so far.
PUBLIC SAFETY
q957.com

Hindus fearful in Indian Kashmir after wave of assassinations

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of targeted killings in Indian Kashmir, sowing fear among some minority communities, according to security officials and residents. At least 28 civilians have been killed by suspected militants this year in the Muslim-majority region, which...
INDIA
AFP

Fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Afar as army mounts 'offensive'

Fighting has resumed in northern Ethiopia's Afar region after a month-long lull, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP Wednesday, as the government appeared to be pressing a new offensive. There were reports of an armed clash Tuesday in the town of Awra, in Afar's Fenti zone, including use of heavy weapons by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that killed multiple civilians, the humanitarian sources said. The reports could not be independently verified and officials in Afar could not be reached for comment. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda denied claims the rebels had used heavy weapons against civilians but confirmed there had been fresh hostilities in Afar.
MILITARY
WREG

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 37 people and wounding more than 70, according to a hospital official and a witness. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the carnage at the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. It […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military.com

2 Soldiers Die at Fort Bragg on the Same Day in Unrelated Incidents

The Army said two soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg died Monday in unrelated deaths that shook the community at the North Carolina base. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton, 35, of Plano, Texas, was found unresponsive in his on-post apartment and pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. Along a main base...
FORT BRAGG, NC
wabcradio.com

US Marine who rescued baby in Afghanistan under investigation

NEW YORK (77WABC) – It’s an image the world will never forget, a US Marine saving a baby’s life by pulling him to safety as a massive crowd gathered outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Now that marine, Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark, is under investigation. Clark’s command is looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy