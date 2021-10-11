CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Top fintech recruiters - Goldman settles with former intern - Ex-trader becomes YouTuber

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go - click here for iOS and here for Android .

On the agenda today:

Let's get started.

Who to know if you want a fintech job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMTFR_0cNVUupn00

Chime; Coinbase; Daversa; SoFi; Korn Ferry; Bowdoin Group; Marianne Ayala/Insider

Hoping to land a job at a firm like Coinbase, Robinhood, or SoFi? We've compiled a list of the best headhunters to know if you're looking to break into the industry. Meet the top fintech headhunters in the US.

Goldman Sachs reaches settlement with former intern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5ja8_0cNVUupn00

Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

The intern accused Goldman Sachs of fostering a "fraternity culture" that promotes hazing and violence - and said he suffered bleeding to the brain after an adviser punched him and put him in a headlock. Here's what we know about the settlement.

An ex-HSBC trader made about $2 million this year as a YouTuber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2744kD_0cNVUupn00

Rose Han

Rose Han shares her journey from being over $100,000 in debt to making about $2 million so far this year from YouTube ads and selling her investing courses. Plus, she breaks down a simple options trading strategy that helps net her about $1,000 a month on average - see how she did it.

Michael Dell: Blockchain technology is "underrated"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GimdO_0cNVUupn00

Tony Avelar/AP Images for Dell Inc.

Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, is bullish on the blockchain. In an interview with The New York Times' DealBook, the 56-year-old billionaire said blockchain as a category is "probably underrated." Read more of his comments.

How to score a book deal while balancing a job in finance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TteAF_0cNVUupn00

makasana/Getty Images

We spoke with three people - each of whom had day jobs in fields like finance, law, and marketing - who explained how to score a book deal while still working full time. They recommend writing whenever you can and targeting agents, among other things. Here are their other tips.

On our radar:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

Goldman boss dragged into row with Europe's top winemaker

The boss of Goldman Sachs has been dragged into a row over allegations that the Wall Street investment bank mis-sold financial derivatives to the world’s largest wine exporter. David Solomon, who moonlights as a DJ in his spare time and is himself a collector of fine wine, has been summoned...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Joins Antler Board

Former Goldman Sachs executive Sheila Patel has joined the board of Antler, according to a statement by the company. Patel said she was attracted to Antler by its unique model – particularly its global approach to investment and focus on fostering diversity. “Where entrepreneurs innovate, and when the value-capture happens,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dell
CBS News

Goldman Sachs recruits workers who left labor force during pandemic

Lori Taylor benefited firsthand from the opportunity to return to a career in banking after taking six years off from work to raise two children. Currently a managing director in Goldman Sachs' credit risk management division, Taylor was among the lucky minority of folks who take lengthy breaks and yet successfully relaunch their careers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
swfinstitute.org

A Case Study on Why Zoom Can Be Dangerous as OZY Exec Impersonates YouTube Exec for Goldman Sachs Money

For over a decade, silicon valley investors and legacy media operators such as Comcast Corporation have been attracted to and pitched by savvy Generation X CEO editors on investing in “millennial” news companies. However, these millennial media startups like Mic and Ozy Media have struggled to capture the broad cohort group (see traffic statistics), often focusing on issues they believe millennials want to read and consume.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intern#Ios#Hsbc#Bowdoin Group#Coinbase Robinhood#Fintech Headhunters#Han#Blockchain#Ap#Dell Inc#Dell Technologies#The New York Times#Makasana Getty
TechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Startup recruiting strategies for international students and recent grads?

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
invezz.com

Swedish FinTech firm appoints former Nordea Head of Trade Finance as CEO

According to Enigio, Patrik Zekkar will be responsible for leading its efforts in digitising trade. Per Zekkar, Enigio’s trace.original solution is the best in class when it comes to trade digitisation. FinTech firms are increasingly poaching bankers to make clients feel at ease. Enigio, a Stockholm-based deep-tech company, has appointed...
BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Top 7 Recruitment Companies in Singapore

It’s an open secret that most companies turn to recruitment agencies when they need to hire people. That includes startups and SMEs who can’t afford to have full-time recruiters of their own, but running a startup is already tough enough without the added stress of recruiting employees on top of it all.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

256K+
Followers
18K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy