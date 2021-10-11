CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Du and Sugar frontman Bob Mould promotes new solo album, ‘Blue Hearts,’ with gig at Kent Stage

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After what he calls a “quiet” 18 months, Bob Mould is making some noise again. The Husker Du and Sugar frontman, and a solo force since 1989 -- has put out plenty of music during the past year. That includes his 15th solo album, “Blue Hearts,” as well as a trio of box sets, all titled “Distortion,” spotlighting his career after the dissolution of Husker Du in 1988.

