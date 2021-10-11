Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...North-northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwesterly during the evenings. Gusts as high as 30 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values from 10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely experience rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.