Mendocino County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Interior Mendocino by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Interior Mendocino RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS LAKE, INTERIOR MENDOCINO, AND SOUTHEAST TRINITY COUNTIES Gusty north winds will occur across Mendocino, southeast Trinity, and Lake Counties today through Tuesday. The strongest winds will occur over upper slopes and ridges at elevations above 1500 feet with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph. Northerlies will weaken over Trinity and Mendocino Counties tonight, but will persist over Lake County through Tuesday afternoon. The strong winds and low relative humidity values combined with dry vegetation will promote critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WIND...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity 15 to 25 percent on Monday. Overnight recoveries 25 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely experience rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

