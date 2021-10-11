CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Interior Hancock by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

