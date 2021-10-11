CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review: Blue-Oval Grand Tourer

By Brett T. Evans
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ignoring the controversy surrounding its storied name, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a lovely electric vehicle, offering composed handling, quick acceleration, space for five passengers, and retro styling cues. However, a four-cylinder Mustang Fastback could outrun most versions of the 2021 EV, asking the question, “Is it a real muscle car?” One year later, the answer is unequivocally yes, with the arrival of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

2022 Ford Mustang GT loses HP as emissions regulations bite

If you're ready to go home with a shiny, new 2022 Ford Mustang GT, be prepared to find just a little less potency under the hood. The pony car will ship with net loss of 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque when it comes to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine. Ford confirmed the power loss with Roadshow but declined to comment further. Ford Authority first reported the information on Monday.
CARS
Robb Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

Overview It was only a matter of time until Ford released its first fully electric vehicle. And what better way for the Detroit automaker to join the electric revolution than by slapping its most famous nameplate, Mustang, on an EV? Less expected, though, is the form it has taken. Despite its renowned moniker, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a battery-powered muscle car. Instead, it’s crossover SUV—complete with four doors and room for the entire family in back—that was merely inspired by the 56-year-old pony. Needless to say, this has kicked up some controversy among the Mustang faithful. Auto purists are rarely welcoming of...
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review: All About That Base

Reviewing a new car that fits neatly into its market segment is simple. There is an easy quantitative formula to measure how it stacks up against the competition on a numerical basis – headroom, storage capacity, horsepower, etc. From there, you can draw broader conclusions about the vehicle itself. But...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Performance Car#Car Interior#Ev#Continental#Pirelli
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ranks 3rd In CR Rear Seat Safety Evaluation

Despite some quality-related hiccups, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has received quite a bit of praise from third party entities. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval’s first dedicated electric vehicle beat out its competitors in the compact SUV portion of the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study, while the Michigan State Police determined that it could pass muster as a patrol vehicle for law enforcement agencies. Now, its received another tip of the hat from Consumer Reports, which studied its rear seat safety features and came away impressed.
CARS
CNET

Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV gets tail-happy, fails Swedish moose test

We've made no secret of the fact that we like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's handsome, reasonably priced, offers good range, plenty of practicality and it's fun to drive. That last quality, though, might be the source of some grief for Mach-E owners in the event that they need to quickly swerve to avoid a large object like a moose (or møøse, if you happen to be a member of Monty Python).
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales At 5,580 In Q3 2021

Ford brand reports 148,967 vehicle sales in September (down 17.5% year-over-year) and 1,331,542 year-to-date (down 6.7%). The rate of decline is lower, which suggests that maybe the semiconductor supply situation is improving. Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased 92% to 9,150 (a new record).
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Sees 9% Sequential Rise In Sales Of Mustang Mach-E EVs In September, Ramps Up Production

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Monday it sold and produced more Mustang Mach-Es in September compared to a month ago. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker sold 1,578 Mustang Mach-Es in September, up 9% compared to the 1,448 units sold in August, but the numbers are still below the peak hit three months ago; the sales of the all-electric crossover reached 2,854 units in July.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
torquenews.com

Toyota Exceeds First-Year RAV4 Prime Deliveries by 400% - Beats ID.4 and Mustang Mach-E

Toyota expected to deliver 5,000 RAV4 Primes in it first model year. It has delivered just under 20,000. Toyota has exceeded the projected American-market delivery rate of the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle by roughly four times its projections. RAV4 Prime sales started on July 27th, 2020 as a 2021 model-year vehicle. This is typical for automakers. Models that launch in the second half of a calendar year are normally called the model year to come. We expect that Toyota will soon switch the RAV4 Prime to a 2022 model year vehicle. The new switch to the 2022 model year will occur in the coming month or two unless there are simply no vehicles to ship due to industry-wide parts shortages.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries Slow in Q3 - Trails Toyota RAV4 Prime

Ford’s Q4 deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E have slowed a bit, but still did rather well in September. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is a smash hit. Orders continue to pour in for the car, and finding one on a dealer lot is next to impossible. The same can be said for pretty much every green crossover on sale today, and many conventional vehicles as well.
CARS
topgear.com

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.3

Franz Carl Müller-Lyer didn’t design Hyundais. He was a psychologist, and he died in 1916. His relevance here is the optical illusion he identified. A straight line with outward-pointing arrows at the ends appears shorter than one the same length but with inward-pointing arrows. The Ioniq 5 is a wheeled optical illusion.
CARS
thedrive

2022 Ford Maverick First Drive Review: America's Cheapest Hybrid Is a True Truck, Too

Whether you go the standard hybrid route or spring for the more powerful EcoBoost model, the Maverick is plenty capable for daily work. There's just no denying the utility of a pickup, even though a lot of folks who drive them don't need them—or, at least, don't need trucks as big as they sometimes buy. I'm not about to criticize somebody for treating their truck like a car, though. Instead, I'll suggest they check out the 2022 Ford Maverick because it feels like the best of both worlds.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Kona Blue Ford Mustang GT

Kona Blue 2019 Ford Mustang GT RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT LOWERED SUSPENSION. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Trucks: 2022 Will Be Transformative for the Blue Oval

Ford has proven that it intends to be relevant for a very long time with the introduction of its new electric and hybrid trucks and SUVs. 2022 will change everything for Ford because two of its most innovative trucks ever produced will be available to consumers. Here’s why 2022 will be a transformative year for Ford trucks and the Blue Oval.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ditches Front Trunk For ‘Drainable Frunk’

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the current model, as The Blue Oval is increasing its usable battery capacity and adding all-wheel drive to the California Route 1 trim. Additionally, it’s getting the Ice White Appearance Package, which will no doubt thrill prospective buyers who are a fan of the color. But Ford Authority recently learned of another change to the fully electric crossover’s lineup, one that suggests Ford finally realized it adopted the wrong terminology when it decided to call the storage area ahead of the windshield the front trunk.
CARS
thecharlottepost.com

State of shock: Mustang Mach E electrifies Ford’s pony car experience

The Mustang Mach E is the pony car’s first electric version and Ford's first all-electric automobile. Electric vehicles are not for everyone. My week with Ford’s spectacular Mustang Mach E proved that to me. I also learned that with careful choosing, this Mach E could be for me and many...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford Mustang GT California Special Gets More Special

As Ford does now and again, it is introducing a few special-edition models to the Mustang lineup. For 2022, those special-edition Mustangs include a revived GT California Special, as well as a first-ever Stealth Edition for the four-cylinder Mustang EcoBoost variant. In another first, the California Special is available with the Mustang's GT Performance package, so you can have your California style and rip with it, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Turns Up the Fun

Look past the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's tenuous connection to the brand's traditional pony cars and you'll find a very compelling electric vehicle—one good enough that it earned Car and Driver's first ever EV of the Year award. But the Mustang badge that it wears conjures images of powerful, speed-addled thrills. The Mach-E simply struggles to deliver those in its lower states of tune, which top out at a mere 346 horsepower. For the Blue Oval's electric SUV to approach the level of excitement expected from Ford's galloping pony, you'll need to step up to this Mach-E, the new performance-oriented GT model with its herd of additional horses.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Mustang GT

Clean CARFAX. Red 2014 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 32V. * 2014 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000 * 2014 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2014 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy