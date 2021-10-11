CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s housing crisis explained. CPR News is exploring the issue by meeting the people living through it

By Obed Manuel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho can afford to live in Colorado right now? It’s a simple question, but the answers are complicated. Year after year, the cost of housing has increased in the state — and there is no clear sign that the cost will level out or return to more affordable prices for those who earn minimum wage or close to it — and that’s about 14 percent of the state population. But there are also signs that rising costs are affecting households across the income spectrum.

