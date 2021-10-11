Training Scenario Simulates Aircraft Event, Oil Spill, Life Preservation
By Donna Cipolloni, NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs
Bay Net
5 days ago
Response efforts are coordinated in the Emergency Operations Center, an integrated entitiy manned by naval air station leadership and staff and tenant command representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon) NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. - The words “exercise, exercise, exercise,” heard by the NAS Patuxent River Air Traffic...
Diagram depicting the functional relationship between in-water and shore-based structures that comprise the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR). The Navy’s Naval Aviation Training systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) is upgrading the existing system and installing the second and third increments, advancing capability by increasing training range size and capacity.
Austria’s Diamond Aircraft has partnered with battery supplier Electric Power (EP) Systems to develop an all-electric training aircraft named the eDA40. The first announced application for EP Systems’ EPiC lithium-ion battery module, the eDA40 is designed for use as an electric circuit trainer. The... Subscription Required. Diamond Launches Electric Training...
When oil leaks or spills into the ocean, the water surface changes. That may seem obvious to anyone who has watched polluted water stain a beach or marsh, but in the vast and deep blue ocean, oil is not always easy to spot. Some satellite imagers can make oil spills easier to detect in open water.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Sean Anderson was combing the beach looking for congealed tar, collecting pieces and putting them in small plastic bags. He saw one congealed piece the size of a pancake. "This is clear evidence that this is not a normal … not a regular event," said Anderson,...
Efforts to clean up a massive spill that has closed several beaches, and left birds and marine life covered in oil off the Orange County coast were paused Monday afternoon due to lightning strikes, officials said. Officials say the damaged pipeline that allowed approximately 144,000 gallons of oil to spill into the ocean over the […]
Photojournalist Christian Monterrosa visited the shorelines of Huntington Beach, CA this past weekend to document the aftermath of a major oil pipeline leak off the coast of Orange County. Officials have estimated that between 24,700 and 131,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean. As of Monday, Oct. 11,...
Clean-ups are ongoing after 126,000 gallons of oil spilled in California. The cause of the spill is still unknown. An environmental watchdog suspects ships nearby may have dropped anchors that created the 13-inch split on the side of the leaking pipe.
Emergency officials are still trying to contain a major oil spill off the coast of Southern California that dumped more than 120,000 gallons of crude oil from an offshore pipeline into the Pacific Ocean, some of which has washed ashore. "Diver reports and [video] footage show that a 4,000-foot section...
On Saturday, a leak in an oil pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp caused a major spill off the coast of Huntington Beach California and sent oil into the local environment which harmed wildlife and nearby residents. Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the spill saying “the state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment.”
The prospect of a war in the Pacific has the US military thinking about how to spread out and conduct amphibious operations. Those challenges have renewed the US military's interest in an old concept: amphibious aircraft. US Air Force Special Operations Command now plans to rapidly develop an amphibious prototype...
BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963.
The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice.
The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia.
“Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA.
“The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.”
During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether it’s groceries, cars or clothes, products are getting backed up in ports on the coast because there are no truck drivers to pick them up and take them to their destination, threatening a crisis going into the holiday season.
“I think it’s really important to understand that virtually every good that you use in your daily life depends on a truck driver,” said Louis Campion, president and CEO of Maryland Motor Truck Association.
The American Trucking Association said there was a shortage of about 60,000 truck drivers before the pandemic. Now, they’re projecting a need for about 105,000...
The US Navy said Thursday that personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be expelled from the force, ahead of the November 28 deadline for the injection.
"With Covid-19 vaccines now mandatory for all military members, the Navy has announced plans to start processing for discharge those who refuse vaccination without a pending or approved exemption," it said in a statement.
It was the first clear indication by the Pentagon of what would happen to service members who reject the vaccines, which became mandatory at the end of August.
Until now military officials had avoided answering what would happen to those who refuse to be vaccinated.
The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners approved a policy document intended to help the port identify projects and initiatives to improve health through cleaner air around San Diego Bay while also supporting maritime operations, it was announced Thursday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines issued an apology Thursday for the thousands of flights it has canceled since last Friday, disrupting travel plans across the country.
“There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the airline tweeted.
There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry. Cancelling thousands of flights & displacing Customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us. https://t.co/NSBotfqdkm pic.twitter.com/pM9TINNq0Q
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir)...
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Last spring, the state began the St. Mary's River large-scale oyster restoration by planting spat-on-shell, known as "seed", in areas of the sanctuary that has insufficient density of wild oysters. The seed was grown from St. Mary's River brood stock at the state's Horn Point Hatchery in Cambridge. The state hired local watermen and the Papa Francis, which was built in Piney Point about a decade ago, to plant more than 75 million spat (baby oysters). This initial seeding in areas designated for seed-only is finishing up this week as the Papa Francis again plies our water in the upper river. The state will repeat this seed-only planting again next year with the goal of having a density of 150 oysters per square meter and at least two year classes. They anticipate having to plant an additional 30 million spat in 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy attack submarine struck an object while submerged in international waters in the South China Sea, officials said Thursday. They said there were no life-threatening injuries and the sub was still fully operational. In a brief statement providing few details of an incident that happened...
Comments / 0