The School Board is accepting applications for the vacant seat on the Board of Education following Dr. Suzie Abajian’s resignation on Wednesday, Sept. 29. An email sent by the board outlined the eligibility requirements: applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a citizen of California, a resident of the school district, a registered voter, and not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office. The selected applicant will be appointed to serve until November 2022, at which time an election will be held to determine who serves the remaining two years in the term.

9 DAYS AGO