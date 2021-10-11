CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZi55_0cNVUKUz00
US Severe Weather In this image made from video, debris from tornadoes pile around the pumps of a filling station late Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries. (KWTV via AP) (Uncredited)

COWETA, Okla. — (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S.

Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa. But Sunday's storm “was kind of more of a spring setup," he said.

"We had unusually high moisture and a very, very strong weather system that came through,” he said.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon, and survey crews with the weather service will head out Monday to determine how many tornadoes struck, Hodges said.

A possible tornado hit the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported, and Coweta Public Schools classes were canceled Monday.

Earlier, baseball-sized hail shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

On Monday, severe storms are possible in parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan while another round of storms is predicted Tuesday in Kansas and Oklahoma, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Remains found in field confirmed as missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — A body found in a rural Iowa field two weeks ago was confirmed as Xavior Harrelson, a 10-year-old boy missing since May 27, authorities said. The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement on Friday, the Des Moines Register reported. The cause of death has not been released, the newspaper reported.
IOWA STATE
Action News Jax

Missouri governor urged to appoint cybersecurity panel

Three months after creation of a commission to identify cybersecurity risks in state government, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has yet to appoint any members. A state lawmaker said Friday that vulnerabilities exposed on a state website prove the need for just such a panel of experts. Democratic state Rep. Ashley...
MISSOURI STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy