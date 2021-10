Interesting the subtly different mental places Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen seem to be in as their championship duel goes into the last seven races in 10 weeks. On the eve of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, there’s a definite distinction in the level of optimism/pessimism being transmitted to the outside world from each of them. Some of that is just their differing personalities, how they each approach the job in hand. Some of it is a genuine reflection of how they each assess their prospects, given the knowledge of their situation.

