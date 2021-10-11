CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo Bridge contractors appeal to Gov. Hochul for help resolving $1B contract dispute

Observer-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dispute over $1 billion in extra costs to build the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge threatens to increase bridge tolls in the coming years. Tappan Zee Constructors accuses the Thruway Authority of demanding upgrades to the bridge plan but refusing to pay for extras. Tappan Zee Constructors has – for...

Walter Sobchak
5d ago

I wonder how Gov Crazy Karen will respond, probably with something like "well are all the construction workers vaccinated? will your union be supporting my election?

Reply(2)
4
