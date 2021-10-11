National Coming Out Day: Some LGBTQ seniors fearing discrimination go back 'into the closet'

WASHINGTON, DC - October 11th is known as National Coming Out Day in the LGBTQ+ community. President Joe Biden made the following statement on the holiday:. Today, we celebrate National Coming Out Day and the courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self. Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve come out.

