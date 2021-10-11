CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

National Coming Out Day: Some LGBTQ seniors fearing discrimination go back 'into the closet'

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Don Bell, a 71-year-old gay man, was searching for a senior living facility, he knew one thing for sure: He didn't want to go "back into the closet" to find a safe place to live. "I had to face the fact that I was entering the stage of life...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 6

TheDailyBeast

Gay Patient Diagnosed With ‘Homosexuality’ at Spanish Hospital

An LGBTQ+ collective has expressed outrage after a 19-year-old woman visited a hospital in southeast Spain, only to receive a diagnosis on paper that read: “Current illness: homosexual.” The woman, who is gay, was examined by a gynecologist at Reina Sofía hospital for a menstrual condition on Monday. The gynecologist asked the patient if he could include her sexual orientation in his report and she was surprised but consented. “At first, I thought it was funny, but it just isn’t,” the woman said.
the university of hawai'i system

National Coming Out Day virtual fair hosted by LGBTQ+ Center

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa LGBTQ+ Center joins in celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ communities in Hawaiʻi on National Coming Out Day, Monday, October 11. The center is a co-sponsor of a community resource fair as part of Virtual Honolulu Pride 2021, 5–7 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about LGBTQ+ resources, reconnect with friends and make new connections. Registration is required.
WSLS

Tell us your story for National Coming Out Day

Monday marks National Coming Out Day, and for many LGBTQ+ Americans, there are many reasons to celebrate their Pride. National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 33 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What Coming Out Day Means to Latino LGBTQ Leaders

Monday marks National Coming Out Day — an annual awareness day aimed at supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. What does the awareness day mean for leaders in the Latino LGBTQ community?. For Julio Rodriguez, the co-founder and board president of Association of Latino/as/x Motivating Action, it’s an opportunity...
WWLP

National Coming Out Day supports people in LGBTQ+ community

(WWLP) – Monday, October 11 is National Coming Out Day, an annual day of awareness to support members of the LGBTQ+ community. National Coming Out Day was created in 1988 to commemorate the 1987 March on Washington for Gay and Lesbian Rights. The day is meant to support those who are coming out or sharing their sexual orientation or gender identity with others.
PIX11

National Coming Out Day is a reminder that being openly LGBTQ can be difficult, even in a progressive region like ours

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Every Oct. 11 in the United States is National Coming Out Day, an occasion that encourages every LGBTQ person to be open about their identity. This year, Pres. Joe Biden officially expressed support for the holiday, as well as expressing opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation. Despite the support, some LGBTQ activists in […]
ABC4

IN FOCUS Discussion: National Coming Out Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – National Coming Out Day is observed every year on October 11th. According to the Human Rights Campaign, this year will mark 33 years since the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. It’s a time to commemorate the process of “coming out” for our LGBTQ+ friends and family, […]
nbc25news.com

President Biden makes statement on National Coming Out Day

WASHINGTON, DC - October 11th is known as National Coming Out Day in the LGBTQ+ community. President Joe Biden made the following statement on the holiday:. Today, we celebrate National Coming Out Day and the courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self. Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are – regardless of whether or not you’ve come out.
mauinow.com

Mayor Issues Proclamation for National Coming Out Day

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino proclaimed Oct. 11, 2021 National Coming Out Day in the County of Maui. The proclamation raises awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and coincides with the annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender History Month. The document strives to eradicate prejudice, discrimination, bigotry and hate,...
meaws.com

Here’s what Biden said to mark National Coming Out Day

Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures.Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character.From acting on Day One to prevent and combat discrimination to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ communityFrom defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality.
FOX Carolina

Greenville man shares "coming out" story on National Coming Out Day

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - October 11 is National Coming Out Day. It's a day of awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and support for anyone "coming out" as themselves. The day also marks the national march on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights in 1987. Sometimes, members of the LGBTQ+...
Washington Times

Biden condemns GOP state legislators on National Coming Out Day

President Biden on Monday marked National Coming Out Day — a holiday encouraging LGBTQ people to be open about their sexuality — by condemning Republican state legislatures for bills he says unfairly discriminate against the LGBTQ community. “Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the...
WDVM 25

October 11th is National Coming Out Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — October 11 is National Coming Out Day. The day is to celebrate and support people in the LGBTQ+ community coming out about their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.  The day is also a constant reminder that the “living room” is still not a safe space for everyone, says Dr. Simone Kylosh, Assistant […]
