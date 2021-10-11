Birdseye Fire 100% contained as of Sunday

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on twitter that the Birdseye Fire in northern El Paso County had been completely contained. The Sheriff's officer credited the fast and strong response as the reason they were able to get the fire under control.

All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday at noon, but people in the area should keep in mind fire crews are still in the area collecting equipment.

