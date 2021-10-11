CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Birdseye Fire 100% contained as of Sunday

By Aubry Tucker
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvTxc_0cNVTXlP00

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced on twitter that the Birdseye Fire in northern El Paso County had been completely contained. The Sheriff's officer credited the fast and strong response as the reason they were able to get the fire under control.

All evacuation orders were lifted Sunday at noon, but people in the area should keep in mind fire crews are still in the area collecting equipment.

RELATED ARTICLE: Birdseye Fire 90% contained, according to El Paso County Sheriffs Office

RELATED ARTICLE: Birdseye Fire 60% contained, mandatory evacuations persist

The post Birdseye Fire 100% contained as of Sunday appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs stabbing identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the victim in a deadly stabbing. On Oct. 7, police responded to the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue on reports of a stabbing at 7:26 p.m. At the scene, first responders found a man who had been stabbed. According to police, the victim The post Victim in Colorado Springs stabbing identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Escaped juvenile fugitive back in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a man after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle with an escaped juvenile fugitive. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were looking for a juvenile who escaped from the Division of Youth Services. He was originally sentenced for Aggravated Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft in August of The post Escaped juvenile fugitive back in custody appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter-in-place issued in Manitou Springs following armed robbery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed robbery in Manitou Springs leads to a suspect barricading himself into a motel room, and at least two arrests. Manitou Springs Police responded to a call on an armed robbery off Manitou Avenue. When officers arrived they were able to make contact with two suspects. One of The post Shelter-in-place issued in Manitou Springs following armed robbery appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June. Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway. Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman The post Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Peyton, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is waiting to be sentenced after being found guilty of two 2018 murders. In April of 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a suspicious vehicle near Lower Gold Camp Road, northeast of Palmer Park. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Serena The post Colorado Springs man found guilty in 2018 murders appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old man from Colorado Springs was arrested for first-degree murder after police say he allegedly killed his wife. CSPD says the woman, 29-year-old Masany Cruz, was found dead on Oct. 4 after a welfare check near 2600 Grand Vista Circle. At that time, police said there was a missing The post Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Explosion, fire reported at Rocla concrete tie plant south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department was called to the Rocla concrete tie plant due to an explosion and several fires Tuesday morning. The explosion reportedly happened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Pueblo Fire Department. At least one injury has been reported from the fire, according to Woody Percival with the Pueblo The post Explosion, fire reported at Rocla concrete tie plant south of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Son faces additional charges in father’s death following shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man faces additional charges after allegedly shooting his father. On May 6, 2021, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 3300 block of N. Arcadia St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two men. One had a gunshot wound The post Son faces additional charges in father’s death following shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Birdseye Fire#Sheriff
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police search for two robbery suspects caught on video

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery on the northside of Pueblo. On October 4, at 4:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ross on reports of an armed robbery. According to police, two men dressed in dark clothing and face coverings entered the store and robbed the The post Pueblo Police search for two robbery suspects caught on video appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fountain Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash along Fountain Mesa Rd.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, a pickup was traveling north on Fountain Mesa Road around 7:15 p.m. when the driver hit a victim. Officers say the victim was either crossing the street or walking in the lanes of traffic near The post Fountain Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash along Fountain Mesa Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Show Me Reptile and Exotics show is coming to Pueblo this weekend. The goal is to educate people and bring reptile lovers together. Reptiles are a big part of our environment that a lot of people don't realize, so they're super important to the ecosystem in general. It's really important The post Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: pair steals wallet, phone from sleeping victim

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking information that could help them arrest a pair of burglars who snuck into an unlocked hotel room, and stole a wallet, credit cards, cell phone, and Echo speaker from a victim. SCP Hotel Female Burglar (EPSO) The crime happened on September 27th, at the SCP Hotel, off The post On the Lookout: pair steals wallet, phone from sleeping victim appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT looking to fill snowplow driver shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- While Colorado Springs residents might still have time to brace for the first big snowstorm of the season, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is already preparing. However, a representative for CDOT says 17% of their regional plow job positions are open. "There wouldn't be an issue right now if we The post CDOT looking to fill snowplow driver shortage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared last month, nearly everyone in the country got a chance to see her face. Meanwhile, the faces of the thousands of other missing people in the U.S. continue to go unnoticed. In Colorado, there are currently more than 600 missing people who are virtually unrecognizable The post Little attention paid to the more than 600 missing Coloradans in light of Petito’s death appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge orders second competency evaluation for accused Boulder shooter, causing another trial delay

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Judge Ingrid Bakke decided Wednesday that the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder Supermarket will now receive a second mental competency evaluation. The issue of mental competency was mentioned by the defense of Ahmad Alissa's first court appearance following his arrest at King Soopers. Nearly eight months later, The post Judge orders second competency evaluation for accused Boulder shooter, causing another trial delay appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral Video of Pueblo County Clerk cursing and flipping off man recording him

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert 'Bo' Ortiz is defending his actions after he was recorded swearing and flipping off a man at the Pueblo County Courthouse. Since the incident, the video has been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media. In the video, Ortiz is seen walking his dog on The post Viral Video of Pueblo County Clerk cursing and flipping off man recording him appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks the publics help after finding body in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help after finding the body of a man in eastern Pueblo County. On September 20, deputies responded to the 1200 block of 33rd Lane after a property owner found a body on his land. The victim was later identified as Alfonso The post Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks the publics help after finding body in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to clean up Lime spill near E. Las Vegas Street

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several crews responded to a hazmat situation in Southeast Colorado Springs, shutting down E. Las Vegas Street for hours. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St. around 3 p.m. The department's Hazardous Materials Station is on the The post Crews work to clean up Lime spill near E. Las Vegas Street appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent damage inflicted by vandalism on two consecutive nights at Venezia Park will cost around $30,000 to repair, a city official confirmed Monday. The newer park on the city's northeast side also was targeted by vandals in 2018, which led officials to install $450,000 in security cameras designed to deter The post Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares their most recent rescues out of Colorado Springs. On Tuesday wildlife officers found a barn owl caught in a barbed wire fence east of Colorado Springs. it was untangled by Officer Sarah Watson and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy