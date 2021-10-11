Woman Fatally Shot Aboard An MTA Train

(Hollywood, CA) — The LAPD is looking for a man who fatally shot a woman early Sunday morning aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood-Vine Station. Witnesses told investigators the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument. The man then shot the woman around 5:10 a.m. and exited the train. The unidentified victim died from her wounds at a nearby hospital. The suspect was last seen walking onto Hollywood Boulevard in an unknown direction. He’s described as Hispanic and was wearing a blue jacket and blue shorts, a dark hat and a surgical mask.