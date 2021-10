Selma Blair has been forthcoming about her experience with multiple sclerosis (MS) ever since she first shared her diagnosis in 2018, and she's about to open up even more. Blair was filmed for a documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, about living with MS that will be released in theaters Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ on Oct. 21. Ahead of the film's release, the actor spoke to The New York Times about why she decided to document her journey. Blair also detailed more of her specific case of MS, including the early symptom that she didn't even realize was connected to her diagnosis at first.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO