A mild Monday then a warmer workweek

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy with showers possible for our coastal counties. Mild morning temperatures with patchy fog Tuesday with afternoon temperatures warming through the rest of the week. Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind, northeast 5-10 inland, 10-15...

www.news4jax.com

KTVZ

Clearer, warmer today

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... High pressure centered to our south will deliver a nice, fair day to the state of Oregon today. We may see a thin cloud or two, but plenty of sunshine will warm our highs into the mid to upper 60's today. If we see any breeze at all, it will be gentle out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, with a light southerly breeze. Lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's.
OREGON STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Evening Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Saturday morning will start warm with a breezy south wind, taking temperatures into the 80s in Philadelphia. Areas to the west and north will be cooler. Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News4Jax.com

Weekend roller coaster - fall by Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Awesome work week spilled into a beautiful Friday evening and this will spill into a beautiful Saturday morning. Saturday starts off as a “10″ on the Gaughan Gauge. Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s, it will be a great start. By the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Above average start to the weekend, Chilly temperatures move in Sunday

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a calm morning with a few areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Saturday afternoon temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s close to the 90 degree mark, trending well above average. With that in mind it’s a great day to head to the beach and enjoy the sunshine!
