Source: Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back as soon as this week

By KEITH POMPEY
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Rich Paul, Ben Simmons’ agent at Klutch Sports, and the 76ers are having discussions about bringing Simmons back to Philadelphia, a league source has confirmed. The disgruntled point guard has been a no-show this season after telling Sixers brass in August that he wanted to be traded. A source said Paul and the Sixers have had discussions all weekend. He could return as early as this week.

www.sacbee.com

