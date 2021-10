When did fruit salad become fruit salad? You know the one, with pineapple hunks, kiwi chunks, squished blueberries, and sad strawberries. This is a savory alternative that I like a lot better. Instead of cleaning out the produce aisle, buy just one ingredient—and make it good—say, that heavy cantaloupe that smells like honey at the stem. And instead of dressing up something sweet with more sweet, opt for meaty or salty or spicy or tangy. Or better yet, all of the above. Here, that means oven-crisped salami, pickled pepperoncini (shout-out to their brine, which turns into a stupid-easy vinaigrette), and wrinkly olives. This would be a welcome side at any backyard cookout, but I’d just as gladly call it a meal in itself.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO