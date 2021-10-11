CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Two festival seasons in, pandemic taxes planners and vendors

By Dulce Torres Guzman
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmayI_0cNVT79000

Life has been rough the past 18 months for Tennesseans who make their living through the state’s tourism and festival industry.

Ruth Rico has made a name for herself selling Colombian cuisine from her food truck Delicias Colombianas throughout Nashville’s festival season, normally lasting from spring to fall. But over the last year and a half, she’s watched her income slow into a trickle since event after event canceled due to COVID-related reasons.

“Of festivals, there’s one or two around, but we’re still trying to find a way to get a hang of things,” she said.

Festivals across Tennessee all but ceased in March 2020, when cities went into lockdown to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. State and city guidelines regulated and limited non-essential services and gatherings. By May 2020, small groups and non-contact entertainment were allowed to reopen, but many festival organizers chose to postpone or cancel festivals altogether for the rest of the year.

In doing so, they faced financial difficulties.

For instance, in Gallatin, Donna Belote, executive director of Greater Gallatin, Inc., planned two large-scale events a year and used the proceeds to sustain the organization and the historic Palace Theater , a silent movie theater that originally operated from 1913 to 1977.  At the start of the pandemic, Belote postponed Square Fest, an arts-and-crafts festival,  for months due to guidelines coming from the state. Square Fest was eventually canceled.

The Palace Theater was closed as well due to the pandemic, and because there was no money coming in, “ we were kind of like limping along thinking, ‘Are we going to get through this?’” she said.

“And we did. We didn’t make any money, but we were able to sustain ourselves to keep the organization viable,” she added.

Franklin, known for its themed festivals, also canceled all of its festivities in 2020 due to the steady incline of COVID-19 cases, which “was a challenge for the Heritage Foundation to weather as a nonprofit,” said Steve Citerin, spokesperson for the organization.

Its three major events—the Main Street Festival, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas—were all canceled, losing thousands of visitors.  This year, the Heritage Foundation decided to move the Main Street Festival from April to July, allowing time for people to get the COVID vaccine. Their October festival, PumpkinFest, a popular event for children, is still moving forward, although with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

While festival organizers have started to recover, vendors have not.

Williamson County Parks and Recreations hosted their first festival of the year on Saturday and Sunday, a kite-flying event, after canceling more than 40 events since March 2020. Despite having plans for more events, organizers found that food trucks are no longer willing to cater events without guaranteed income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkUWS_0cNVT79000

Kites flying at Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s second Kite Festival, Oct. 9-10. (Photo: Williamson County Parks and Recreation)

“ The one thing I’ve noticed is that trucks are asking for a guarantee of participation numbers to be able to make it worth their while, but it’s difficult to do during COVID,” said Laurie Kamunen, superintendent of community activities, adding that cancellations can still happen.

And it’s understandable, said Kamunen. Vendors place a lot at stake when making their living at festivals, tying money, stock and time to events that aren’t guaranteed to happen. Many festival organizers charge a fee for vendors seeking to sell their wares.

In Gallatin, vendors were at least allowed to transfer their fees to later dates as festivals were postponed.

“I had to sit in my sunroom and call 170 vendors. They were very, very thankful that we didn’t cancel it, but postponed it,” said Belote.“It really hurt them.”

As a vendor, Rico lost inventory due to cancellations and understood this sentiment well. After having few opportunities to sell food, Rico prepared diligently for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, spending $35,000 in rent and freezers needed to make enough food for thousands of people. The event was postponed from June to September, but still, Ruth spent 15 days in preparation.

On Aug. 31, the day before the Bonnaroo was to begin, vendors were informed that the event had been canceled after the grounds became saturated with water from flooding. As Rico watched vehicles struggle to flee the muddy grounds, she was thankful that she had invested in freezers to contain her meals. But she lost thousands of dollars and time on an event that never happened. While most of her frozen food could be resold, 3,000 empanadas would never greet the mouths of hungry customers. She donated them instead.

“Well, things happen,” said Rico. “We’ll see how we recover everything we lost from this.”

Thankfully, there’s still some work to be done, said Rico. She participates in Conexión Américas’s food program at Casa Azafrán, which pays food vendors to prepare meals for donation into the community.  Director Andrés Martinez said they received funds from, World Central Kitchen , an organization using food to promote local communities and entrepreneurs. Last year, Casa Azafrán participated in elections as an early-voting center. Rico was there as well, handing out free empanadas.

“Not only are we distributing boxes of fresh food, we’re distributing prepared meals that were prepared by chefs, entrepreneurs in our kitchen that were missing out work because they were missing out on festivals,” said Martinez.

The post Two festival seasons in, pandemic taxes planners and vendors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
waer.org

Apple Festival Returns To LaFayette After Pandemic Pause

The 48th Annual LaFayette Apple Festival grounds were bustling Friday with last-day preparations as the two-day event kicks off this weekend.  Crews were putting all of the finishing touches and dusting off the grounds after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. . Spokesperson Dave Knapp has been part of the fall event since since it began when he was 11 years old — his parents...
LAFAYETTE, NY
WSAZ

Vendors grateful for return of Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From pumpkin rolls to pumpkin cheesecake, everything pumpkin will be on display at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, which gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday in Milton. The festival is moving forward despite a recent surge of COVID-19 cases that led to cancellations of other popular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
midfloridanewspapers.com

Highlands Hammock festival looking for vendors, exhibitors

SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors and heritage demonstrators for the 35th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival scheduled for Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The CCC Festival is the park’s signature event and a wonderful opportunity for artisans to sell original artwork and other items in advance of the holidays.
SOCIETY
NWI.com

Spooky season begins with Wickedly Whiting Festival

WHITING — After being scared away by the coronavirus last year, the Wickedly Whiting Festival that celebrates all things Halloween was back in frightening fashion this weekend on downtown 119th Street. The event, which is put on by the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, was started in 2015 as a way...
WHITING, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Christmas#Parks And Recreation#Tennesseans#Colombian#Covid#Greater Gallatin Inc#The Palace Theater#Franklin
altamontenterprise.com

Putting politics and the pandemic aside for a fun fall festival

Kudos and thanks to the town of Westerlo for a fun and successful Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Westerlo town park. This free event offered bluegrass music by Medusa Moonshine, a variety of quality craft and food vendors, clever games for kids, hay-wagon rides, imaginative face-painting, and lots of free delicious fall treats like caramel apples, cider, and doughnuts.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B to Open Expansive Central Texas Store in 2022

Planning is underway for a second H-E-B store in the Central Texas city of Leander. Spanning more than 103,000 square feet, Leander’s newest H-E-B, to be located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in the new Bar W Marketplace, will feature an expansive product assortment and “several convenient services customers come to expect from H-E-B,” according to the San Antonio-based grocer. Construction is slated to begin early next year with a grand opening planned for Nov. 17, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
mysoutex.com

Odem celebrates the season with fall festival

The Odem Area Lions Club hosted its fall fair in the Odem City Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, with vendors selling items such as pottery, aprons, tea towels, Mexican candy (chamoy), honey, pocket knives, decorative insulated tumblers, clothing, jewelry, wreaths, mosaic crosses and more. The Sinton Nite Lions Club sold...
SINTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
dayton.com

Renaissance Festival meal planner: Fill your day with deliciousness

There are only a few weekends left to get out and enjoy the rich bounty of sights, sounds and food that the Ohio Renaissance Festival offers. ExploreAnother option: Renaissance Festival adds feast worthy of a royal. If you’ve never been before the choices can overwhelm quickly, especially when it comes...
DRINKS
The Gazette

Tapas set the mood at Colorado Springs eatery

The best tables at Mood Tapas are those just inside the door facing Tejon Street, where the light from outside floods in. Most of the long, narrow space is dark and doesn’t provide enough light to illuminate the colorful, beautifully plated dishes. On my first visit to Mood, we scored...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Baltimore

Groundwork Kitchen, A Restaurant Offering Free Culinary Training, Is Now Fully Operational With Dining Room Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational. They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years. Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

1K+
Followers
366
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy