Commentary: Tennessee’s legislature needs to do the math on incentives

By Rev. Matt Steinhauer
 5 days ago
We need a special session of the Tennessee State Legislature – one that focuses on math – and we need it now.

I am not opposed to reasonable tax breaks, infrastructure investment, and other incentives by Tennessee taxpayers, to attract the right kind of business and job opportunities to the state Even though I might not get one of those jobs, I understand that I benefit when my community benefits.

At the same time, I implore Gov. Bill Lee, and our Tennessee Legislature not to overlook an economic benefit and job-making decision that would impact not only our economy, but the health and wellbeing of many Tennesseans.

Rev. Matt Steinhauer (Photo: Submitted)

The special sessio n called by Gov. Lee would potentially bring 5,800 new jobs to a new Ford plant near Memphis, and a projected 27,000 more jobs that would be created as an indirect impact.  The cost of the proposed State investment is $5.6 billion dollars.

Do the math.  That is an investment of  $965,517 per new job —yes, that’s just under $1 million dollars invested per worker — and $207,407 per new indirect job.

We did the same thing about ten years ago to entice Volkswagen to build a plant in Chattanooga. Now there is a track record on which we can look back retrospectively and have a good idea of what kind of return on investment we taxpayers have received.

According to a 2017 article in The Tennessean , federal, state and local taxpayer-funded incentives equal about $80 million and there are 3,400 workers at the VW plant. Do the math. This amounts to approximately $235,294 per job created at the Chattanooga plant.

Between the Volkswagen plant and the proposed Ford plant these two significant taxpayer funded investments would potentially yield about 9,200 plant jobs, and about 49,000 indirect jobs created.

Incentives for the new Ford plan in West Tennessee amount to more than $965,000 per job created. By taking the Medicaid expansion, Tennessee officials could reap $1.26 billion in federal funding and create new jobs, at no cost to taxpayers.

What if we could create over 18,000 new jobs in the state without any infrastructure upgrades, tax incentives or new employee training investments by the taxpayers?  Would that be worth calling a special session of the legislature?

Tennessee could do this by expanding Medicaid.

We are one of only a handful of states which has not expanded Medicaid. Many states now have several years of retrospective proof of the value of having taken advantage of this program, which insures people not covered by insurance because they are not offered insurance through their employer, or they are not poor enough to qualify for TennCare.  So far the Tennessee legislature has refused to bring this issue to a vote of the full legislative body.

Under the new American Rescue Plan Act Tennessee would receive an additional $1.26 billion federal funding.  According to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the state would be required to spend an additional $360,000 over a two-year span for a  net gain to Tennessee of approximately $900 million.

Do the math. In addition to the health benefit of 300,000 of our neighbors being able to seek medical treatment without worrying about being bankrupted, the economic impact would be $3,000 per person vs. an expenditure of over $200,000 per person for the auto plant incentives.

I hope during the upcoming special session Gov. Lee and the state legislature will look around at the money they are leaving on the table that 38 other states have claimed without a single dollar investment of any kind and finally decide to expand Medicaid for some of Tennessee’s citizens in need.

The post Commentary: Tennessee's legislature needs to do the math on incentives appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Sand Aquifer, Memphis’ source of drinking water, at center of growing number of disputes

The Memphis Sand Aquifer, the primary source of drinking water for Shelby County residents, is the subject of a growing number of disputes. Memphis City Councilmembers on Tuesday clashed with Tennessee Valley Authority representatives over plans to relocate coal ash to a local landfill over fears it could contaminate the aquifer. The Southern Environmental Law […] The post Memphis Sand Aquifer, Memphis’ source of drinking water, at center of growing number of disputes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘This is injustice’: Dickerson Pike mobile home tenants fight eviction

Juana Cecilia has lived on Dickerson Pike for 17 years but faces losing her home after developers took an interest in her trailer park neighborhood.   In June, she and 19 other families received eviction notices giving them less than two months to find a new home.  They later learned that their neighborhood was being sold […] The post ‘This is injustice’: Dickerson Pike mobile home tenants fight eviction appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ADVOCACY
Tennessee Lookout

Two festival seasons in, pandemic taxes planners and vendors

Life has been rough the past 18 months for Tennesseans who make their living through the state’s tourism and festival industry.  Ruth Rico has made a name for herself selling Colombian cuisine from her food truck Delicias Colombianas throughout Nashville’s festival season, normally lasting from spring to fall. But over the last year and a […] The post Two festival seasons in, pandemic taxes planners and vendors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

TWRA officials face pushback over plans to raze old-growth forests in White County

SPARTA, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency faced considerable pushback Monday night at a public meeting in Sparta over plans to raze old growth forest in a popular hunting and recreation area located about about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville. A standing room-only crowd of more than 200 people filled the town’s […] The post TWRA officials face pushback over plans to raze old-growth forests in White County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

After a school shooting, Shelby County weighs strengthening early childhood education

A week after a school shooting critically injured one student at a K-8 school, Shelby County officials on Wednesday debated directing more resources into early childhood education, with one resolution focused violence prevention measures. Members of the education committee of the Shelby County Commission recommended approval of a $500,000 contract with Porter-Leath, a historic Memphis […] The post After a school shooting, Shelby County weighs strengthening early childhood education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee professors and historians uncover history of convict leasing in the state

The mostly-forgotten history of Tennessee’s convict leasing, which used prison labor to mine coal in the mountains during the 1800s, is being brought to light by a team of professors and genealogists across the state. Dr. Camille Westmont, a postdoctoral fellow in historical archaeology at Sewanee, is searching for answers to the Lone Rock Stockade’s […] The post Tennessee professors and historians uncover history of convict leasing in the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to raze old-growth forest

SPARTA, Tenn. — It’s a pretty bird, easily recognizable by dark stripes on rust colored feathers and a distinct two-syllable chirp that announces its name: “bob” (the high note) then “white” at a lower pitch — also known as the Northern Bobwhite, a species of quail. The otherwise unassuming bird is now at the center […] The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to raze old-growth forest appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SPARTA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

