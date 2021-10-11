CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Buffalo Bills bowl over Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the last AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs were resilient after a lackluster first quarter, riding 21 second quarter points to an eventual 38-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Sunday night, the Bills flipped the script. After Byron...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) LB Matt Milano (hamstring) OL Jon Feliciano (concussion) CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder) Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott called Milano, Poyer & Johnson “day-to-day” injuries. … Brown, Jackson, Rousseau and White played vs. the Texans and are new additions. … Feliciano, Johnson, Poyer, did not play in Week 4.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 unsung heroes from 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Who were the unsung heroes for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 against the Chiefs?. The Buffalo Bills had one of the more impressive wins in recent memory when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. The reason for the win was due in large part to big performances from their stars like Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.
NFL
audacy.com

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Kansas City (WBEN) - Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Batter#Monday Night Football#American Football#Bills Batter Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc Championship#Tds
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20

The Buffalo Bills completely controlled this highly anticipated Sunday Night Football affair — pre- and post-weather delay. In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive passing attack was nowhere to be found, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered numerous strikes downfield to lead Buffalo to a 38-20 victory. Rankings &...
NFL
Daily Herald

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu said everything necessary about the Kansas City Chiefs defense without uttering a word. The All-Pro safety was tailing a play late in the first half Sunday night against Buffalo when Bills quarterback Josh Allen heaved a pass down the sideline. It soared over Mathieu's head, then right over that of safety Daniel Sorensen, landing in the hands of tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Sign CB Taron Johnson To 3 Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that nickel cornerback Taron Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension with the team through the 2024 season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson’s extension with the Bills is worth $24 million with roughly $14 million of that money guaranteed. Johnson is...
NFL
wesb.com

Josh Gordon makes first Chiefs catch as Kansas City takes 10-7 lead

For the first time since 2019, receiver Josh Gordon has caught an NFL pass. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their second drive, with Gordon making an 11-yard catch on his first target early in the second quarter. While the play initially appeared broken, Patrick Mahomes — as he so often does — kept things [
NFL
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy