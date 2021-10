PITTSBURGH — Teddy Bridgewater had not made a mistake all season. He had missed some passes, sure, and taken a sack here and there. But a major blunder like an interception or a lost fumble? Not one through four games and 59 minutes into a fifth. After Bridgewater calmly converted all his fourth downs, after he threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and had first and goal with less than a 1 minute remaining and the Broncos trailing by a touchdown and 2-point conversion, it sure seemed like Bridgewater would tie up the Pittsburgh Steelers and complete the incredible comeback.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO