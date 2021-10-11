Goldman Sachs recruits workers who left labor force during pandemic

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a settlement with a former intern who alleged he was left with injuries that included a brain bleed as a result of hazing within the company. Citing a filing in San Francisco Superior Court, Bloomberg Law reported late Friday on the agreement between the investment firm and Patrick Blumenthal. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Blumenthal started interning for Goldman Sachs in September 2017, when he was a 20-year-old college student attending Drexel University. He alleged that during his time there, he was forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and was routinely belittled. He said he wound up hospitalized after one incident at a bar in which a supervisor put him in a headlock to the point where he passed out. Blumenthal said in court documents that he was later diagnosed with bleeding in the brain, and according to his lawyer, Dan Schaar, “He is still receiving treatment for his injuries,” Bloomberg reports. The investment bank had argued that it was not liable for any compensation, as Blumenthal was not injured during working hours.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO