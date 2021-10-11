CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ's Targeting of Parents to Accelerate Exodus from Public Schools

By Nik Rajkovic
 5 days ago

The Biden administration’s crackdown on parents questioning public school boards comes as millions of families switch to private and charter schools.

Longtime education critic and author Marty Nemko says kids are no longer a priority for many of the nation’s largest districts.

“I’m not happy with the teachers’ unions who are merely too often trying to simply allow teachers to work at home because it is cushier, and that’s not the basis in which these decisions should be made. It should be kids first and only priority.”

COVID lockdowns shined a light on how awful our public education system has become.

“We spend number one or number two in the world, per capita on education. Our results are near the bottom of the pack of the industrial nations,” says Nemko.

“Too often the curriculum is laddered with advocacy rather than teaching kids to be critical thinkers.”

Nemko says silencing parents who question mask mandates and other protocols is NOT the answer.

“Should kids be mandated to wear a mask all day when we know it will inhibit learning? How much incremental safety accrues? What happens when we vaccinate? Do we mandate vaccinations?”

“These are nuanced smart questions that deserve thoughtful, full dimensioned exploration,” he says.

Comments / 60

Kathleen Gladden
4d ago

The so-called woke are trying to destroy American morale and install fear in the hearts of men. It's too much for man to bear alone. We need the strength of God.... In our weakness He is made strong!.... In their wokeness they are made weak!

Reply(35)
12
l fidler
5d ago

to make a real stand that will get noticed, pull your child out on count day and hit them where it counts, money

Reply
20
moving along
4d ago

I love that one poster that states they won’t live in fear. That’s exactly what is happening.. politicians are pushing fear tactics. And Americans are running scared on both sides. I only fear for my grandkids, and what this country would be like in the future. I am on my downside of my life. So for me I am fine. I lived in a country that people had respect for one another, worked together, taught their kids how to behave. Miss those days. And our educational system has been a total failure, the parents are trying to be their kids friends instead of being a parent. There is fault on my aspects. We need a reset.

Reply
8
