‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ offers chilling new details
On a Sunday morning in December of 2009, Brittany Murphy suddenly collapsed in the bathroom of the West Hollywood home she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack. Later that morning, the petite, doe-eyed actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was soon pronounced dead. Authorities initially said that the 32-year-old died from a lethal combination of pneumonia and prescription drugs, but a new two-part documentary delves deeper into the mysterious, nefarious circumstances around her tragic death and her troubled relationship with Monjack.talesbuzz.com
