‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ offers chilling new details

Watch: "Clueless" Director Describes Brittany Murphy. When Brittany Murphy auditioned for the part of Tai in Clueless, she immediately stood out from the crowd. "We saw a lot of people for the part of Tai, and I felt like everybody was kind of acting it as opposed to just feeling it. And when Brittany came in, she was just genuine," the film's writer and director, Amy Heckerling, recalled in the new HBO Max documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?. "She just felt like a sweet girl who kind of didn't fit in with the others and was just trying and being nice but, like, was lost in this world and that was exactly what I was looking for."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO