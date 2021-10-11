CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ offers chilling new details

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Sunday morning in December of 2009, Brittany Murphy suddenly collapsed in the bathroom of the West Hollywood home she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack. Later that morning, the petite, doe-eyed actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was soon pronounced dead. Authorities initially said that the 32-year-old died from a lethal combination of pneumonia and prescription drugs, but a new two-part documentary delves deeper into the mysterious, nefarious circumstances around her tragic death and her troubled relationship with Monjack.

MixedChick
4d ago

I always wondered about her mom 🤔 Why didn’t she seek medical attention for her daughter? And it’s so bizarre that she’d continue to live with her son-in-law after her daughter’s death.

OZ79
4d ago

I know many people have said she was beatiful but I have say she in my opinion is one of the hottest actreeses ever! She had looks and talet (those two combined are rare especially in hollywood...lol). She had so much potential with the parts she could have played, now I am a hardcore fan of Harley Quinn but the original not suicide squads version (which is still good just not the same as the jester she was while with the Joker in the original cartoon). I personlly like Margo Robbie's portreal) I still have to say that I think Britney Murphy would have been better in looks and personality (she had a wild side that came out once it awhile that was fun and fits Harley Quinn's personality), Brittney also fits Harley Quinn physic better a well.

theugliestART
4d ago

i was just watching girl interrupted last night! and out loud i was like man, what really was going on with her, what really happened to cause her death. and no lie... i see this in my mews feed the next day. thats amazing and scary at the same time. but rip though ❤

