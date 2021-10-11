CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT first drive review: More power, more tech, more fun

By Kyle Hyatt
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Mustang Mach-E is a fantastic EV, with good range, excellent usability and plenty of the rowdy, fun-to-drive characteristics of its gas-powered sibling. Still, the internet's ceaseless keyboard warriors have continued to shout to the heavens that it's "Not a real Mustang!" So to give its EV more sports car cred, Ford now offers the 2022 Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. And after driving both, there's no doubt in my mind this electric crossover is completely deserving of the Mustang name.

